Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A total of 15 men have been jailed for their role in a drug supply gang operating in west London.

The men were arrested at addresses across Hounslow and Hillingdon on February 22 and 23, in Operation Buxton, led by Hounslow Crime Squad.

Police recovered vast quantities of Class A and Class B drugs as well as cash in the raids.

The operation involved more than 300 officers in total and was led by the force in Hounslow, with support officers from the Territorial Support Group, the Met Task Force and surrounding boroughs.

All 15 men pleaded guilty to the charges of supplying drugs they faced.

The 15 men convicted of supplying drugs in west London Amir Ahmed, 18, of Weald Way, Hayes, was sentenced on March 23 to two years and nine months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court for 10 counts of supplying Class A and B drugs.



Khalid Ahmedpoor, 24, of Summerwood Road, Isleworth, was sentenced on March 23 to two years and nine months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court for supplying Class A drugs.



Jalal Ali, 33, of Spring Grove Crescent, Hounslow, was sentenced on March 23 to two years and 10 months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court for supplying Class A and B drugs.

Yunes Ali, 42, of London Road, Hounslow, was sentenced on March 23 to four years' imprisonment for supplying Class A drugs.



Araz Amin, 31, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to two years and four months' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Bakhir Amiri, 21, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years and eight months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on April 13 for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Hadi Hassan, 23, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on March 23 to two years and eight months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Mohammed Ismaelpur, 25, of Farm Road, Whitton, was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to three years and six months' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Hawest Karimpoori, 24, of Railway Street, Romford, was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to three years' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Hawrie Perooz, 26, of Bath Road, Hounslow was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to two years and nine months' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Yunes Ramadan, 19, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to two years and four months' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Friad Rasul, 18, of Weald Way, Hayes, was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to two years and three months' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Mohammed Shalee, 44, of no fixed abode, was sentenced on March 23 at Isleworth Crown Court to three years' imprisonment for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Hiwa Hama Sharif, 22, of Balfour Drive, Derby, was sentenced to three years and six months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on April 24 for supplying Class A and B drugs.



Karwan Majit, 24, of Norman Road, Romford, was sentenced to two years and three months' imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on April 30 for supplying Class A and B drugs.



The ages of the gang range from two 18-year-olds, Amir Ahmed and Friad Rasul, both of Weald Way, Hayes , to 44-year-old Mohammed Shalee of no fixed abode.

Jalal Ali, Yunes Ali and Hawrie Perooz were all from Hounslow, while Khalid Ahmedpoor was from Isleworth and Mohammed Isamelpur was from Whitton . A further five men had no fixed abode at the time of arrest.

Some of the men came from further afield, with Karwan Majit and Hawest Karimpoori from Romford also jailed in the raids, as well as Hiwa Hama Sharif from Derby, in the Midlands.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Flanagan, from Hounslow CID, said: "Taking all of these men off the streets is a fantastic result for the local community and London in general.

"They were all linked to the supply of Class A and B drugs and by putting them behind bars this will disrupt the supply of drugs into the capital.

"Operation Buxton is indicative of our commitment to keep Hounslow safe, and listen to and act on community concerns. We will continue to disrupt and dismantle crime, safeguard our community and locate and prosecute those people who inflict misery on them.

"By targeting drug dealing we can continue to have a positive and long-term impact on related crimes such as knife crime, violent and acquisitive crime and on the quality of life of our communities.

"The support of our community is essential to achieve positive change and I would like to thank those in our community for providing that ongoing support to us. I hope this result demonstrates that our actions, in conjunction with the local authority, show we do act on their concerns."