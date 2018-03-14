The video will start in 8 Cancel

A schoolboy has suffered life-changing injuries after being shot late on Tuesday night (March 13).

The 14-year-old was attacked in Seven Sisters Road, close to Manor House underground station outside Finsbury Park, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly at 11pm to reports of a male suffering gunshot injuries.

Firearms and British Transport Police officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service, which took the teenager to hospital.

Detective Inspector Tom Williams, from the Met’s Trident Command, said: "At this early stage of the investigation we are still establishing the motive behind this attack and are pursuing a number of different leads.

"We are very keen for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact us as soon as possible.

"If you were in the surrounding area at approximately 11pm on the night of this attack, it’s possible that you may have seen something that you think is not significant but could really help our investigation."

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the investigation team on 101 and quote CAD 8534/13March 2018. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

