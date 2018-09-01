There were a terrifying 4,254 violent and sexual crimes reported in the borough of Ealing in the first half of 2018.
But according to the latest available Metropolitan Police figures some neighbourhoods have far higher crime rates than other.
From January to June 2018 the number of violent and sexual offences reported in some areas of Ealing rose sharply while in others it plateaued in even dipped in parts.
While Hounslow had the biggest rise in violent and sexual crimes in the first six months of 2018, police data shows violent crime is up in Ealing , Hillingdon , Harrow , Hounslow , Brent , Kensington and Chelsea , Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.
Ealing police figures for every ward in the borough reveal several hot spots for violent and sexual crime.
Violent crimes include harassment, common assault, assault with injury, wounding/GBH, violence with an offensive weapon and murder.
Sexual crimes are defined as any non-consensual sexual contact and include indecent assault, unlawful (under age) sexual intercourse and rape.
The 14 most dangerous parts of Ealing for violent and sexual crimes revealed
1. Norwood Green
Norwood Green was the most dangerous neighbourhood in Ealing in the first half of the year. There were a chilling 331 violent and sexual crimes reported in the area from January to June 2018. March was the worst month for offences with a terrifying 70 reported in just 31 days. There were 53 crimes reported in June which is 10% more than there were in January when there were 48.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Norwood Green from January to June 2018:
June 53
May 61
April 54
March 70
February 45
January 48
Total: 331
2. Southall Broadway
Southall Broadway had the second highest violent and sexual crime rate in Ealing in the first six months of 2018 with more than 300 offences reported in the borough. Alarmingly in Southall Broadway this number has risen from 39 in January to 58 in June - a terrifying 48% increase.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Southall Broadway from January to June 2018:
June 58
May 57
April 57
March 57
February 39
January 39
Total: 307
3. Ealing Broadway
Ealing's bustling shopping hub was the third most dangerous part of the borough from June to January 2018. There were a shocking 274 violent and sexual crimes in the area, a large number of which were reported near Ealing Broadway station. There were fewer offences in June however than there were at the start of the year with figure dropping from 48 to 39 - an 18% decrease.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Ealing Broadway from January to June 2018:
June 39
May 42
April 37
March 58
February 50
January 48
Total: 274
4. Southall Green
Another Southall ward was a hot spot for violent and sexual crime at in the first half of the year. There were 265 offences reported from June to January 2018. April had the highest crime rate with a terrifying 57 incidents. There were slightly fewer reported in June at 44 which had still risen since January when 42 crimes were reported.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Southall Green from January to June 2018:
June 44
May 57
April 57
March 28
February 37
January 42
Total: 265
5. East Acton
There were a terrifying 254 reported violent and sexual crimes in East Acton from January to June 2018 - 50 of which occurred in March. While the crime rate dipped to 43 in June, it was still higher than the 42 offences reported in January.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in East Acton from January to June 2018:
June 43
May 43
April 44
March 50
February 32
January 42
Total: 254
6. South Acton
South Acton had slightly fewer violent and sexual crimes than East Acton with 245 reported in the first half of the year. This number had reassuringly decreased from a terrifying 57 in January to 36 in June - a 36% drop.Violent and sexual crimes reported in South Acton from January to June 2018:
June 36
May 44
April 41
March 35
February 32
January 57
Total: 245
7. Northolt Mandeville
The total number of violent and sexual crimes reported in Northolt Mandeville might have been slightly less than in other parts but there was an alarming 40 offences reported in June alone. The worst month for crimes in the borough was March when 47 offences were reported compared to 42 in January.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Northolt Mandeville from January to June 2018:
June 40
May 34
April 43
March 47
February 30
January 42
Total: 236
8. Greenford Broadway
There were more than 200 violent and sexual offences reported in Greenford Broadway in the first six months of 2018. Alarmingly June was the worst month for offences with 42 reported compared to 30 in January - a 40% increase.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Greenford Broadway from January to June 2018:
June 42
May 37
April 29
March 39
February 35
January 30
Total: 212
9. Northolt West End
Northolt West End was another ward among the top 10 most dangerous for violent and sexual crime. Offences spiked in May when 45 were reported and declined to 33 in June marking a 13% decline in crimes since the start of the year.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Northolt West End from January to June 2018:
June 33
May 45
April 35
March 24
February 30
January 38
Total: 205
10. Hobbayne
The number of reported sexual and violent offences dipped below 200 in six months but Hobbayne was still one of Ealing's most dangerous wards according to Met police figures. The worst month for offences was May when a terrifying 51 were reported. this had dipped to 23 in June.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hobbayne from January to June 2018:
June 23
May 51
April 34
March 24
February 17
January 33
Total: 182
11. Violent and sexual crimes reported in Acton Central from January to June 2018:
Acton Central had 175 reported violent and sexual offences from January to June 2018. May was the worst month for crimes with 37 reported. This number had dipped to 33 in June but was still considerably high than the 26 reported in January.
Acton Central
June 33
May 37
April 32
March 19
February 28
January 26
Total: 175
12. Dormers Wells
The number of violent and sexual crimes reported in Dormers Wells in the first half of the year was still well over 100. Out of the 173 offences reported in the area from January to June 37 of them happened in April. Reassuringly this number dropped to 26 in June, which is one less reported crime than there was in January.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Dormers Wells from January to June 2018:
June 26
May 21
April 37
March 31
February 31
January 27
Total: 173

13. Perivale
In Perivale there were 172 violent and sexual crimes reported from June to January 2018. While this figure was smaller than other parts of Ealing the number of offences has risen since the start of the year. While in January there were 20 reported offences in June there were 32 - a shocking 60% increase.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Perivale from January to June 2018:
June 32
May 38
April 33
March 22
February 27
January 20
Total: 172

14. Ealing Common
With 167 reported violent and sexual crimes in the first half of the year, Ealing Common is the 14th most dangerous ward in Ealing according to Met police data. The number of crimes in the ward has risen since the start of the year from 24 reported in January to 33 in June - a 37% increase.
Violent and sexual crimes reported in Ealing Common from January to June 2018:
June 33
May 29
April 23
March 25
February 33
January 24
Total: 167
9 parts of Ealing with fewer reported violent and sexual crimes
These nine wards still have alarming levels of reported and violent and sexual crime, with only three having fewer than 100 crimes in the first part of the year. But compared to Ealing's other wards these were the ones with the lowest numbers of reported violent and sexual offences.
Elthorne
There were a total 161 violent and sexual crimes reported in Elthorne from January to June 2018:
June 29
May 33
April 25
March 44
February 24
January 30
Total: 161
Greenford Green
There were a total 161 violent and sexual crimes reported in Greenford Green from January to June 2018:
June 28
May 36
April 27
March 19
February 22
January 29
Total: 161
Lady Margaret
There were a total 140 violent and sexual crimes reported in Lady Margaret from January to June 2018:
June 37
May 25
April 21
March 16
February 21
January 20
Total: 140
Walpole
There were a total 115 violent and sexual crimes reported in Walpole from January to June 2018:
June 22
May 25
April 13
March 13
February 20
January 22
Total: 115
Cleveland
There were a total 111 violent and sexual crimes reported in Cleveland from January to June 2018:
June 16
May 13
April 20
March 22
February 15
January 25
Total: 111
Hanger Hill
There were a total 110 violent and sexual crimes reported in Hanger Hill from January to June 2018:
June 24
May 13
April 18
March 20
February 15
January 20
Total: 110
The three safest parts of Ealing according to police data
These three Ealing neighbourhoods had less than 100 reported violent and sexual crimes each in the first half of 2018.
3. Southfield
There were a total 89 violent and sexual crimes reported in Southfield from January to June 2018:
June 16
May 13
April 9
March 13
February 21
January 17
Total: 89
2. North Greenford
There were 87 violent and sexual crimes reported in the whole of North Greenford from January to June 2018:
June 17
May 11
April 7
March 12
February 30
January 10
Total: 87
1. Northfield
According to the latest available police figures Northfield is the safest ward in Ealing with 82 violent and sexual crimes reported there in the first half of the year. Northfield had 75% fewer reported crime than Norweed Green which is Ealing's most dangerous neighbourhood. But Northfields reported crime rate has risen from 13 in January to 17 in June - a 30% increase since the start of the year.
There were 82 violent and sexual crimes reported in the whole of Northfield from January to June 2018:
June 17
May 13
April 17
March 10
February 12
January 13
Total: 82