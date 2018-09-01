Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were a terrifying 4,254 violent and sexual crimes reported in the borough of Ealing in the first half of 2018.

But according to the latest available Metropolitan Police figures some neighbourhoods have far higher crime rates than other.

From January to June 2018 the number of violent and sexual offences reported in some areas of Ealing rose sharply while in others it plateaued in even dipped in parts.

While Hounslow had the biggest rise in violent and sexual crimes in the first six months of 2018, police data shows violent crime is up in Ealing , Hillingdon , Harrow , Hounslow , Brent , Kensington and Chelsea , Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster.

Ealing police figures for every ward in the borough reveal several hot spots for violent and sexual crime.

Violent crimes include harassment, common assault, assault with injury, wounding/GBH, violence with an offensive weapon and murder.

Sexual crimes are defined as any non-consensual sexual contact and include indecent assault, unlawful (under age) sexual intercourse and rape.

The 14 most dangerous parts of Ealing for violent and sexual crimes revealed

1. Norwood Green

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Norwood Green was the most dangerous neighbourhood in Ealing in the first half of the year. There were a chilling 331 violent and sexual crimes reported in the area from January to June 2018. March was the worst month for offences with a terrifying 70 reported in just 31 days. There were 53 crimes reported in June which is 10% more than there were in January when there were 48.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Norwood Green from January to June 2018:

June 53

May 61

April 54

March 70

February 45

January 48

Total: 331

2. Southall Broadway

Southall Broadway had the second highest violent and sexual crime rate in Ealing in the first six months of 2018 with more than 300 offences reported in the borough. Alarmingly in Southall Broadway this number has risen from 39 in January to 58 in June - a terrifying 48% increase.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Southall Broadway from January to June 2018:

June 58

May 57

April 57

March 57

February 39

January 39

Total: 307

3. Ealing Broadway

Ealing's bustling shopping hub was the third most dangerous part of the borough from June to January 2018. There were a shocking 274 violent and sexual crimes in the area, a large number of which were reported near Ealing Broadway station. There were fewer offences in June however than there were at the start of the year with figure dropping from 48 to 39 - an 18% decrease.

(Image: Met)

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Ealing Broadway from January to June 2018:

June 39

May 42

April 37

March 58

February 50

January 48

Total: 274

4. Southall Green

Another Southall ward was a hot spot for violent and sexual crime at in the first half of the year. There were 265 offences reported from June to January 2018. April had the highest crime rate with a terrifying 57 incidents. There were slightly fewer reported in June at 44 which had still risen since January when 42 crimes were reported.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Southall Green from January to June 2018:

June 44

May 57

April 57

March 28

February 37

January 42

Total: 265

5. East Acton

There were a terrifying 254 reported violent and sexual crimes in East Acton from January to June 2018 - 50 of which occurred in March. While the crime rate dipped to 43 in June, it was still higher than the 42 offences reported in January.

(Image: Met)

Violent and sexual crimes reported in East Acton from January to June 2018:

June 43

May 43

April 44

March 50

February 32

January 42

Total: 254

6. South Acton

South Acton had slightly fewer violent and sexual crimes than East Acton with 245 reported in the first half of the year. This number had reassuringly decreased from a terrifying 57 in January to 36 in June - a 36% drop.

June 36

May 44

April 41

March 35

February 32

January 57

Total: 245

7. Northolt Mandeville

The total number of violent and sexual crimes reported in Northolt Mandeville might have been slightly less than in other parts but there was an alarming 40 offences reported in June alone. The worst month for crimes in the borough was March when 47 offences were reported compared to 42 in January.

(Image: Met)

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Northolt Mandeville from January to June 2018:

June 40

May 34

April 43

March 47

February 30

January 42

Total: 236

8. Greenford Broadway

There were more than 200 violent and sexual offences reported in Greenford Broadway in the first six months of 2018. Alarmingly June was the worst month for offences with 42 reported compared to 30 in January - a 40% increase.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Greenford Broadway from January to June 2018:

June 42

May 37

April 29

March 39

February 35

January 30

Total: 212

9. Northolt West End

Northolt West End was another ward among the top 10 most dangerous for violent and sexual crime. Offences spiked in May when 45 were reported and declined to 33 in June marking a 13% decline in crimes since the start of the year.

(Image: Met)

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Northolt West End from January to June 2018:

June 33

May 45

April 35

March 24

February 30

January 38

Total: 205

10. Hobbayne

The number of reported sexual and violent offences dipped below 200 in six months but Hobbayne was still one of Ealing's most dangerous wards according to Met police figures. The worst month for offences was May when a terrifying 51 were reported. this had dipped to 23 in June.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Hobbayne from January to June 2018:

June 23

May 51

April 34

March 24

February 17

January 33

Total: 182

11. Violent and sexual crimes reported in Acton Central from January to June 2018:

Acton Central had 175 reported violent and sexual offences from January to June 2018. May was the worst month for crimes with 37 reported. This number had dipped to 33 in June but was still considerably high than the 26 reported in January.

(Image: Met)

Acton Central

June 33

May 37

April 32

March 19

February 28

January 26

Total: 175

12. Dormers Wells

The number of violent and sexual crimes reported in Dormers Wells in the first half of the year was still well over 100. Out of the 173 offences reported in the area from January to June 37 of them happened in April. Reassuringly this number dropped to 26 in June, which is one less reported crime than there was in January.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Dormers Wells from January to June 2018:

June 26

May 21

April 37

March 31

February 31

January 27

Total: 173

In Perivale there were 172 violent and sexual crimes reported from June to January 2018. While this figure was smaller than other parts of Ealing the number of offences has risen since the start of the year. While in January there were 20 reported offences in June there were 32 - a shocking 60% increase.

(Image: Met)

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Perivale from January to June 2018:

June 32

May 38

April 33

March 22

February 27

January 20

Total: 172

With 167 reported violent and sexual crimes in the first half of the year, Ealing Common is the 14th most dangerous ward in Ealing according to Met police data. The number of crimes in the ward has risen since the start of the year from 24 reported in January to 33 in June - a 37% increase.

Violent and sexual crimes reported in Ealing Common from January to June 2018:

June 33

May 29

April 23

March 25

February 33

January 24

Total: 167

9 parts of Ealing with fewer reported violent and sexual crimes

These nine wards still have alarming levels of reported and violent and sexual crime, with only three having fewer than 100 crimes in the first part of the year. But compared to Ealing's other wards these were the ones with the lowest numbers of reported violent and sexual offences.

(Image: PA)

Elthorne

There were a total 161 violent and sexual crimes reported in Elthorne from January to June 2018:

June 29

May 33

April 25

March 44

February 24

January 30

Total: 161

Greenford Green

There were a total 161 violent and sexual crimes reported in Greenford Green from January to June 2018:

June 28

May 36

April 27

March 19

February 22

January 29

Total: 161

Lady Margaret

(Image: Met)

There were a total 140 violent and sexual crimes reported in Lady Margaret from January to June 2018:

June 37

May 25

April 21

March 16

February 21

January 20

Total: 140

Walpole

There were a total 115 violent and sexual crimes reported in Walpole from January to June 2018:

June 22

May 25

April 13

March 13

February 20

January 22

Total: 115

Cleveland

There were a total 111 violent and sexual crimes reported in Cleveland from January to June 2018:

June 16

May 13

April 20

March 22

February 15

January 25

Total: 111

Hanger Hill

There were a total 110 violent and sexual crimes reported in Hanger Hill from January to June 2018:

(Image: Met)

June 24

May 13

April 18

March 20

February 15

January 20

Total: 110

The three safest parts of Ealing according to police data

These three Ealing neighbourhoods had less than 100 reported violent and sexual crimes each in the first half of 2018.

There were a total 89 violent and sexual crimes reported in Southfield from January to June 2018:

June 16

May 13

April 9

March 13

February 21

January 17

Total: 89

2. North Greenford

There were 87 violent and sexual crimes reported in the whole of North Greenford from January to June 2018:

June 17

May 11

April 7

March 12

February 30

January 10

Total: 87

1. Northfield

According to the latest available police figures Northfield is the safest ward in Ealing with 82 violent and sexual crimes reported there in the first half of the year. Northfield had 75% fewer reported crime than Norweed Green which is Ealing's most dangerous neighbourhood. But Northfields reported crime rate has risen from 13 in January to 17 in June - a 30% increase since the start of the year.

(Image: Met)

There were 82 violent and sexual crimes reported in the whole of Northfield from January to June 2018:

June 17

May 13

April 17

March 10

February 12

January 13

Total: 82