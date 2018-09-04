Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of estates are laying unclaimed, held in trust by the government whenever someone dies without leaving a will.

Of the countless unclaimed estates waiting to be claimed by a rightful heir, there are 138 in Ealing alone.

That means Ealing residents could be owed fortunes, left behind by relatives, and not even be aware of it.

In fact, with unclaimed estates, it is likely you could be the rightful heir to the estate without even knowing the person well or knowing that they had left something behind.

That means it's worth checking the list for family names to see if you could be related.

While some of these estates have only been unclaimed for a couple of months, some have been unclaimed for decades. Ivy Alison Howard passed away in March 1985, but her estate has still not been passed on to a next of kin.

The most recent addition was Gary Pierce, added to the list in August after passing away in Southall in March this year.

If you believe you are the heir to one of the estates, you can claim it within 12 years and receive interest on the estate, or within 30 years without receiving interest on any of the money.

The order in which people are entitled to claim an estate if the owner dies without a will Husband, wife or civil partner; Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on; Mother or father; Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews); Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children) - ‘half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased; Grandparents; Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants); Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children) - ‘half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Find below a list of all the unclaimed estates of people who died in Hounslow or had links to the borough, correct as of Monday (September 3).

Name Date Of Publication Date Of Death Place Of Death Pierce,Gary 10/08/18 22/03/18 Southall Middlesex Earl,Michael 30/07/18 24/12/17 Uxbridge Middlesex Conway,Denise 20/07/18 07/01/18 Ealing London W3 Gibbon,Margaret Mary 24/05/18 08/05/00 Ealing London W5 McCue,John 07/12/17 04/03/17 Ealing London W5 Churchill,Christopher Kenneth 17/11/17 06/03/17 Ealing London W5 Hunter,Doreen Maud 08/11/17 05/09/17 Ealing London W5 Ragbir,Bridget 02/11/17 08/08/16 Ealing London W4 Svaluck,Henry 06/10/17 03/12/16 Ealing London W5 Gesdurian,Florence 12/05/17 25/01/15 Ealing London W5 Chick,Anneliese Agnes Grunder 21/03/17 22/01/17 Ealing London W5 Derry,Brendan Liam Deery 23/02/17 20/08/16 Ealing Southall UB2 Reynolds,Iris 08/11/16 06/12/15 Fulham London W6 Jones,Bryan Thomas 23/06/16 11/04/16 Natal Brazil Reilly,Terrance 25/05/16 24/11/14 Ealing London W5 Rogers,Robert John Alfred 05/02/16 27/04/15 Ealing London UB1 Tomkins,Angela Pilcher 28/01/16 06/02/12 Ealing London W5 Morrison,Pearl 14/01/16 10/09/15 Ealing London UB2 Burman,Christopher Edward 08/01/16 07/05/12 Epsom Surrey Lewis,George William 30/11/15 20/08/14 Ealing London W13 Allen,Phillip Michael 03/11/15 01/08/15 Ealing London W5 Ioannou,Charalambos 04/09/15 20/04/15 Ealing London UB1 Gray,Florence Barham 02/09/15 18/05/15 Ealing London W3 Knight,Evelyn Dannull 02/09/15 20/05/15 Ealing London UB2 Montague,Patricia 18/08/15 04/05/15 Ealing Southall UB1 Hughes,Marjorie Ethel Harbud 14/08/15 14/09/15 Wrecclesham Surrey Karan,Martha Helena 05/08/15 10/11/09 Ealing London W5 Duggan,Michael 28/07/15 08/07/08 Guildford Surrey Weddup,Alan Gordon 04/06/15 13/06/13 Hanwell London W7 Flanagan,Paul 02/06/15 13/10/14 Fulham London W6 Moriarty,Jeremiah 11/05/15 31/03/11 Acton London W3 Browne,Reginald 27/03/15 23/02/15 Southall Middlesex Burnell,Michael 05/11/14 06/09/14 Ealing Middlesex Reaveley,Eric 23/07/14 19/04/14 Greenford Ealing UB6 Krueger,Damien Karl 21/07/14 21/05/14 Bournemouth Dorset Vele,Sheila Mary Osborne 01/07/14 12/11/12 Hounslow London W3 Martin,Anna Marie 19/05/14 09/08/13 West Ealing London W13 Drew,John Charles 24/04/14 11/02/14 Southall Ealing Finn,Sheila 09/04/14 06/05/02 Ealing London W3 Friend,Sheila Macaulay Bryce 25/02/14 17/10/13 West Ealing Fairess,Maurice Oscar 16/01/13 17/09/12 Winchester Hampshire Hunter,Helen Jane 15/07/85 Ealing London W3 Cobb,Hilton 01/09/86 Ealing London UB5 Bond,Edith 12/05/93 Hunslow London TW3 Carr,Daisy Lodge 06/02/94 Ealing London W13 Greig,William Henry 15/08/95 Ealing London W5 Saunders,Nelson Daniel 25/09/10 Ealing London W5 White,Elsie Lomas 08/12/87 Hammersmith London W12 Cope,Grace 11/11/86 Ealing London UB2 Hill,Norman 29/03/86 Ealing London UB1 Buchler,Rita Thomas 21/12/00 Welwyn Hertfordshire Daniels,Frank 08/03/87 Ealing London W5 Miles,Doris Annie 07/01/96 Ealing London W5 Bozier,Elsie 04/07/92 Ealing London W3 Gastando,Katherina 21/03/89 Ealing London W3 Surman,William 31/10/84 Ealing London UB5 Gray,George 11/03/89 Ealing London W5 Evans,Violet Elliott 10/08/89 Ealing London UB1 White,Catherine 14/08/98 Ealing London W5 Morgan,Valentine 30/05/91 Ealing London W3 Galton,Jennie 22/06/89 Ealing London UB1 Young,Gertrude Kihm 05/03/86 Northwood London HA6 Glasspoole,Ellen Mabel Monles 02/01/86 Ealing London W3 Rankin,Dorothy 21/11/91 Ealing London NW2 Slater,Mary 03/12/85 Ealing London W5 Whittaker,Emily 12/12/88 Ealing London UB1 Davis,Richard 04/01/88 Ealing London W3 Fraser,Anthony Maxwell 12/02/02 Ealing London W5 Smith,Helen 22/11/91 Ealing LondonW5 Baker,Kenneth Gladstone 05/12/05 Wembley Middlesex Skilton,William Stephen 03/07/90 Ealing London UB1 Travers,Alice Beatrice Dimond 20/05/90 Ealing London W3 Goldmann,Alojzy 12/02/07 Ealing London W13 Lawrence,Grace 10/06/87 Ealing London W3 Buckell,Arthur Frederick 15/11/88 Ealing London W5 Quinn,Mary Anne Davis 06/05/99 Ealing London W5 Fenty,Winfield Cleon 09/05/91 Ealing London UB2 Gallagher,Rose Gwendoline Parker 06/06/91 Ealing London UB1 White,Irene 11/04/93 Ealing London W5 Smith,Alice 29/07/84 Ealing London NW10 Freeth,Gwendoline Mary 06/11/03 Ealing London W5 Mandelstam,Edgar Rolf 22/01/01 Ealing London W5 Daniels,Harold 27/05/92 Ealing London UB2 Fretter,Doris 27/05/02 Ealing London W5 Gates,Mary 11/04/88 Ealing London W5 Frost,Vera Alexandra 17/06/02 Ealing London W5 Kohlschutter,Herta 27/01/89 Ealing London UB1 Siddique,Mohammed 06/11/02 Ealing London W5 Todd,Anne 16/06/85 Ealing London NW10 Foster,Richard 03/03/88 Ealing London UB1 Sellers,Patricia 28/07/86 Ealing London W3 Lloyd,Irene 03/01/98 Ealing London W5 Wood,Arthur Charles 20/12/95 Ealing London W5 Ruther,James 09/06/94 Ealing London W5 Cook,Louisa 29/04/03 Ealing London W5 Corsini,Angela 29/11/85 Ealing London UB1 Brightmore,Frank 21/11/85 Ealing London W5 Thomas,Ruth Elizabeth Osborne 19/12/86 Ealing London UB1 Saunders,Dennis 21/03/01 Ealing London W5 White,William 21/01/88 Ealing London UB6 Mozatkyn,Vladimar 09/06/88 Ealing London W3 Salter,Charlotte 13/08/90 Southall Middlesex Murray,Daisy 21/12/88 Ealing London UB1 Osman,Florence 09/01/85 Ealing London W3 Gowers,Elizabeth Dorothy Wagner 23/12/04 Ealing London W5 Lovekin,Catherine Mary 03/09/95 Ealing London W5 Wilson,Nelly 24/01/86 Ealing London UB1 Burton,Alfred James 12/03/94 Harrow London HA3 Budd,Lilian 27/12/86 Ealing London W5 Montague,Phyllis Beatrice Saul 23/08/91 Ealing London W3 Fifield,Annie 15/05/93 Ealing London W3 Wilson,Margaret Lily 20/07/87 Southall Ealing Botwright,Frederick Charles Walter Edward 31/12/91 Ealing London UB1 Crocker,Elsie Ida 18/10/88 Ealing London UB1 Porter,Doris Annie 19/06/86 Ealing London W5 Kevan,Evelyn 07/08/87 Ealing London UB1 Konieczny,Stanislaw 14/11/87 Ealing London W3 Elliot,Elizabeth Fank 06/11/99 Ealing London W5 Clarke,Dora Fisher 19/07/85 Ealing London UB6 Dregier,Zenon Roman 06/10/88 Ealing London W5 Elliott,Edward Charles 14/05/00 Salisbury Wiltshire McCulloch,Alexander 01/05/93 Ealing London W3 Crosby,Florence Mabel 03/08/94 Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire Dobson,Grace Emily 25/03/85 Ealing London UB1 Cleary,James Raymond 19/07/01 Ealing London W5 Mealing,Wilfred Peter 25/10/07 Poplar London E14 Gibbs,Ida Anne 14/12/98 Ealing London W5 Bealing,Cecil Alan 13/02/97 Southampton Hants Lynn,Elena Olga Mailevaz 12/11/06 Ealing London W5 Howard,Ivy Alison 05/03/85 Cheltenham Gloucestershire Kiely,Marie 30/12/86 Ealing London W5 Picton,Annie Warrand 21/04/94 Ealing London W13 Scott,Roma Margaret Mason 26/11/91 Havant Hampshire McCann,Nancy Mary 15/04/87 Ealing London UB1 Neighbour,John William 23/02/87 Brent London NW10 Powley,Edward 08/04/90 Ealing London UB1 Bowen otherwise Bowen-McCarthy,Harriet 30/05/85 Ealing London W5 Patmore,Katherine May 13/04/87 Ealing London UB1

The list of unclaimed estates, which is regularly updated, is here ; and details on how to claim are here .

If you are claiming, you will obviously need to prove that you are related to the person whose estate you are claiming.