Thousands of estates are laying unclaimed, held in trust by the government whenever someone dies without leaving a will.
Of the countless unclaimed estates waiting to be claimed by a rightful heir, there are 138 in Ealing alone.
That means Ealing residents could be owed fortunes, left behind by relatives, and not even be aware of it.
In fact, with unclaimed estates, it is likely you could be the rightful heir to the estate without even knowing the person well or knowing that they had left something behind.
That means it's worth checking the list for family names to see if you could be related.
While some of these estates have only been unclaimed for a couple of months, some have been unclaimed for decades. Ivy Alison Howard passed away in March 1985, but her estate has still not been passed on to a next of kin.
The most recent addition was Gary Pierce, added to the list in August after passing away in Southall in March this year.
If you believe you are the heir to one of the estates, you can claim it within 12 years and receive interest on the estate, or within 30 years without receiving interest on any of the money.
The order in which people are entitled to claim an estate if the owner dies without a will
- Husband, wife or civil partner;
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on;
- Mother or father;
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children) - ‘half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased;
- Grandparents;
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants);
- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children) - ‘half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.
Find below a list of all the unclaimed estates of people who died in Hounslow or had links to the borough, correct as of Monday (September 3).
|Name
|Date Of Publication
|Date Of Death
|Place Of Death
|Pierce,Gary
|10/08/18
|22/03/18
|Southall Middlesex
|Earl,Michael
|30/07/18
|24/12/17
|Uxbridge Middlesex
|Conway,Denise
|20/07/18
|07/01/18
|Ealing London W3
|Gibbon,Margaret Mary
|24/05/18
|08/05/00
|Ealing London W5
|McCue,John
|07/12/17
|04/03/17
|Ealing London W5
|Churchill,Christopher Kenneth
|17/11/17
|06/03/17
|Ealing London W5
|Hunter,Doreen Maud
|08/11/17
|05/09/17
|Ealing London W5
|Ragbir,Bridget
|02/11/17
|08/08/16
|Ealing London W4
|Svaluck,Henry
|06/10/17
|03/12/16
|Ealing London W5
|Gesdurian,Florence
|12/05/17
|25/01/15
|Ealing London W5
|Chick,Anneliese Agnes Grunder
|21/03/17
|22/01/17
|Ealing London W5
|Derry,Brendan Liam Deery
|23/02/17
|20/08/16
|Ealing Southall UB2
|Reynolds,Iris
|08/11/16
|06/12/15
|Fulham London W6
|Jones,Bryan Thomas
|23/06/16
|11/04/16
|Natal Brazil
|Reilly,Terrance
|25/05/16
|24/11/14
|Ealing London W5
|Rogers,Robert John Alfred
|05/02/16
|27/04/15
|Ealing London UB1
|Tomkins,Angela Pilcher
|28/01/16
|06/02/12
|Ealing London W5
|Morrison,Pearl
|14/01/16
|10/09/15
|Ealing London UB2
|Burman,Christopher Edward
|08/01/16
|07/05/12
|Epsom Surrey
|Lewis,George William
|30/11/15
|20/08/14
|Ealing London W13
|Allen,Phillip Michael
|03/11/15
|01/08/15
|Ealing London W5
|Ioannou,Charalambos
|04/09/15
|20/04/15
|Ealing London UB1
|Gray,Florence Barham
|02/09/15
|18/05/15
|Ealing London W3
|Knight,Evelyn Dannull
|02/09/15
|20/05/15
|Ealing London UB2
|Montague,Patricia
|18/08/15
|04/05/15
|Ealing Southall UB1
|Hughes,Marjorie Ethel Harbud
|14/08/15
|14/09/15
|Wrecclesham Surrey
|Karan,Martha Helena
|05/08/15
|10/11/09
|Ealing London W5
|Duggan,Michael
|28/07/15
|08/07/08
|Guildford Surrey
|Weddup,Alan Gordon
|04/06/15
|13/06/13
|Hanwell London W7
|Flanagan,Paul
|02/06/15
|13/10/14
|Fulham London W6
|Moriarty,Jeremiah
|11/05/15
|31/03/11
|Acton London W3
|Browne,Reginald
|27/03/15
|23/02/15
|Southall Middlesex
|Burnell,Michael
|05/11/14
|06/09/14
|Ealing Middlesex
|Reaveley,Eric
|23/07/14
|19/04/14
|Greenford Ealing UB6
|Krueger,Damien Karl
|21/07/14
|21/05/14
|Bournemouth Dorset
|Vele,Sheila Mary Osborne
|01/07/14
|12/11/12
|Hounslow London W3
|Martin,Anna Marie
|19/05/14
|09/08/13
|West Ealing London W13
|Drew,John Charles
|24/04/14
|11/02/14
|Southall Ealing
|Finn,Sheila
|09/04/14
|06/05/02
|Ealing London W3
|Friend,Sheila Macaulay Bryce
|25/02/14
|17/10/13
|West Ealing
|Fairess,Maurice Oscar
|16/01/13
|17/09/12
|Winchester Hampshire
|Hunter,Helen Jane
|15/07/85
|Ealing London W3
|Cobb,Hilton
|01/09/86
|Ealing London UB5
|Bond,Edith
|12/05/93
|Hunslow London TW3
|Carr,Daisy Lodge
|06/02/94
|Ealing London W13
|Greig,William Henry
|15/08/95
|Ealing London W5
|Saunders,Nelson Daniel
|25/09/10
|Ealing London W5
|White,Elsie Lomas
|08/12/87
|Hammersmith London W12
|Cope,Grace
|11/11/86
|Ealing London UB2
|Hill,Norman
|29/03/86
|Ealing London UB1
|Buchler,Rita Thomas
|21/12/00
|Welwyn Hertfordshire
|Daniels,Frank
|08/03/87
|Ealing London W5
|Miles,Doris Annie
|07/01/96
|Ealing London W5
|Bozier,Elsie
|04/07/92
|Ealing London W3
|Gastando,Katherina
|21/03/89
|Ealing London W3
|Surman,William
|31/10/84
|Ealing London UB5
|Gray,George
|11/03/89
|Ealing London W5
|Evans,Violet Elliott
|10/08/89
|Ealing London UB1
|White,Catherine
|14/08/98
|Ealing London W5
|Morgan,Valentine
|30/05/91
|Ealing London W3
|Galton,Jennie
|22/06/89
|Ealing London UB1
|Young,Gertrude Kihm
|05/03/86
|Northwood London HA6
|Glasspoole,Ellen Mabel Monles
|02/01/86
|Ealing London W3
|Rankin,Dorothy
|21/11/91
|Ealing London NW2
|Slater,Mary
|03/12/85
|Ealing London W5
|Whittaker,Emily
|12/12/88
|Ealing London UB1
|Davis,Richard
|04/01/88
|Ealing London W3
|Fraser,Anthony Maxwell
|12/02/02
|Ealing London W5
|Smith,Helen
|22/11/91
|Ealing LondonW5
|Baker,Kenneth Gladstone
|05/12/05
|Wembley Middlesex
|Skilton,William Stephen
|03/07/90
|Ealing London UB1
|Travers,Alice Beatrice Dimond
|20/05/90
|Ealing London W3
|Goldmann,Alojzy
|12/02/07
|Ealing London W13
|Lawrence,Grace
|10/06/87
|Ealing London W3
|Buckell,Arthur Frederick
|15/11/88
|Ealing London W5
|Quinn,Mary Anne Davis
|06/05/99
|Ealing London W5
|Fenty,Winfield Cleon
|09/05/91
|Ealing London UB2
|Gallagher,Rose Gwendoline Parker
|06/06/91
|Ealing London UB1
|White,Irene
|11/04/93
|Ealing London W5
|Smith,Alice
|29/07/84
|Ealing London NW10
|Freeth,Gwendoline Mary
|06/11/03
|Ealing London W5
|Mandelstam,Edgar Rolf
|22/01/01
|Ealing London W5
|Daniels,Harold
|27/05/92
|Ealing London UB2
|Fretter,Doris
|27/05/02
|Ealing London W5
|Gates,Mary
|11/04/88
|Ealing London W5
|Frost,Vera Alexandra
|17/06/02
|Ealing London W5
|Kohlschutter,Herta
|27/01/89
|Ealing London UB1
|Siddique,Mohammed
|06/11/02
|Ealing London W5
|Todd,Anne
|16/06/85
|Ealing London NW10
|Foster,Richard
|03/03/88
|Ealing London UB1
|Sellers,Patricia
|28/07/86
|Ealing London W3
|Lloyd,Irene
|03/01/98
|Ealing London W5
|Wood,Arthur Charles
|20/12/95
|Ealing London W5
|Ruther,James
|09/06/94
|Ealing London W5
|Cook,Louisa
|29/04/03
|Ealing London W5
|Corsini,Angela
|29/11/85
|Ealing London UB1
|Brightmore,Frank
|21/11/85
|Ealing London W5
|Thomas,Ruth Elizabeth Osborne
|19/12/86
|Ealing London UB1
|Saunders,Dennis
|21/03/01
|Ealing London W5
|White,William
|21/01/88
|Ealing London UB6
|Mozatkyn,Vladimar
|09/06/88
|Ealing London W3
|Salter,Charlotte
|13/08/90
|Southall Middlesex
|Murray,Daisy
|21/12/88
|Ealing London UB1
|Osman,Florence
|09/01/85
|Ealing London W3
|Gowers,Elizabeth Dorothy Wagner
|23/12/04
|Ealing London W5
|Lovekin,Catherine Mary
|03/09/95
|Ealing London W5
|Wilson,Nelly
|24/01/86
|Ealing London UB1
|Burton,Alfred James
|12/03/94
|Harrow London HA3
|Budd,Lilian
|27/12/86
|Ealing London W5
|Montague,Phyllis Beatrice Saul
|23/08/91
|Ealing London W3
|Fifield,Annie
|15/05/93
|Ealing London W3
|Wilson,Margaret Lily
|20/07/87
|Southall Ealing
|Botwright,Frederick Charles Walter Edward
|31/12/91
|Ealing London UB1
|Crocker,Elsie Ida
|18/10/88
|Ealing London UB1
|Porter,Doris Annie
|19/06/86
|Ealing London W5
|Kevan,Evelyn
|07/08/87
|Ealing London UB1
|Konieczny,Stanislaw
|14/11/87
|Ealing London W3
|Elliot,Elizabeth Fank
|06/11/99
|Ealing London W5
|Clarke,Dora Fisher
|19/07/85
|Ealing London UB6
|Dregier,Zenon Roman
|06/10/88
|Ealing London W5
|Elliott,Edward Charles
|14/05/00
|Salisbury Wiltshire
|McCulloch,Alexander
|01/05/93
|Ealing London W3
|Crosby,Florence Mabel
|03/08/94
|Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
|Dobson,Grace Emily
|25/03/85
|Ealing London UB1
|Cleary,James Raymond
|19/07/01
|Ealing London W5
|Mealing,Wilfred Peter
|25/10/07
|Poplar London E14
|Gibbs,Ida Anne
|14/12/98
|Ealing London W5
|Bealing,Cecil Alan
|13/02/97
|Southampton Hants
|Lynn,Elena Olga Mailevaz
|12/11/06
|Ealing London W5
|Howard,Ivy Alison
|05/03/85
|Cheltenham Gloucestershire
|Kiely,Marie
|30/12/86
|Ealing London W5
|Picton,Annie Warrand
|21/04/94
|Ealing London W13
|Scott,Roma Margaret Mason
|26/11/91
|Havant Hampshire
|McCann,Nancy Mary
|15/04/87
|Ealing London UB1
|Neighbour,John William
|23/02/87
|Brent London NW10
|Powley,Edward
|08/04/90
|Ealing London UB1
|Bowen otherwise Bowen-McCarthy,Harriet
|30/05/85
|Ealing London W5
|Patmore,Katherine May
|13/04/87
|Ealing London UB1
The list of unclaimed estates, which is regularly updated, is here ; and details on how to claim are here .
If you are claiming, you will obviously need to prove that you are related to the person whose estate you are claiming.