Thousands of estates are laying unclaimed, held in trust by the government whenever someone dies without leaving a will.

Of the countless unclaimed estates waiting to be claimed by a rightful heir, there are 138 in Ealing alone.

That means Ealing residents could be owed fortunes, left behind by relatives, and not even be aware of it.

In fact, with unclaimed estates, it is likely you could be the rightful heir to the estate without even knowing the person well or knowing that they had left something behind.

That means it's worth checking the list for family names to see if you could be related.

While some of these estates have only been unclaimed for a couple of months, some have been unclaimed for decades. Ivy Alison Howard passed away in March 1985, but her estate has still not been passed on to a next of kin.

The most recent addition was Gary Pierce, added to the list in August after passing away in Southall in March this year.

If you believe you are the heir to one of the estates, you can claim it within 12 years and receive interest on the estate, or within 30 years without receiving interest on any of the money.

The order in which people are entitled to claim an estate if the owner dies without a will

  1. Husband, wife or civil partner;
  2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on;
  3. Mother or father;
  4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews);
  5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children) - ‘half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased;
  6. Grandparents;
  7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants);
  8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children) - ‘half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Find below a list of all the unclaimed estates of people who died in Hounslow or had links to the borough, correct as of Monday (September 3).

Name Date Of Publication Date Of Death Place Of Death
Pierce,Gary 10/08/18 22/03/18 Southall Middlesex
Earl,Michael 30/07/18 24/12/17 Uxbridge Middlesex
Conway,Denise 20/07/18 07/01/18 Ealing London W3
Gibbon,Margaret Mary 24/05/18 08/05/00 Ealing London W5
McCue,John 07/12/17 04/03/17 Ealing London W5
Churchill,Christopher Kenneth 17/11/17 06/03/17 Ealing London W5
Hunter,Doreen Maud 08/11/17 05/09/17 Ealing London W5
Ragbir,Bridget 02/11/17 08/08/16 Ealing London W4
Svaluck,Henry 06/10/17 03/12/16 Ealing London W5
Gesdurian,Florence 12/05/17 25/01/15 Ealing London W5
Chick,Anneliese Agnes Grunder 21/03/17 22/01/17 Ealing London W5
Derry,Brendan Liam Deery 23/02/17 20/08/16 Ealing Southall UB2
Reynolds,Iris 08/11/16 06/12/15 Fulham London W6
Jones,Bryan Thomas 23/06/16 11/04/16 Natal Brazil
Reilly,Terrance 25/05/16 24/11/14 Ealing London W5
Rogers,Robert John Alfred 05/02/16 27/04/15 Ealing London UB1
Tomkins,Angela Pilcher 28/01/16 06/02/12 Ealing London W5
Morrison,Pearl 14/01/16 10/09/15 Ealing London UB2
Burman,Christopher Edward 08/01/16 07/05/12 Epsom Surrey
Lewis,George William 30/11/15 20/08/14 Ealing London W13
Allen,Phillip Michael 03/11/15 01/08/15 Ealing London W5
Ioannou,Charalambos 04/09/15 20/04/15 Ealing London UB1
Gray,Florence Barham 02/09/15 18/05/15 Ealing London W3
Knight,Evelyn Dannull 02/09/15 20/05/15 Ealing London UB2
Montague,Patricia 18/08/15 04/05/15 Ealing Southall UB1
Hughes,Marjorie Ethel Harbud 14/08/15 14/09/15 Wrecclesham Surrey
Karan,Martha Helena 05/08/15 10/11/09 Ealing London W5
Duggan,Michael 28/07/15 08/07/08 Guildford Surrey
Weddup,Alan Gordon 04/06/15 13/06/13 Hanwell London W7
Flanagan,Paul 02/06/15 13/10/14 Fulham London W6
Moriarty,Jeremiah 11/05/15 31/03/11 Acton London W3
Browne,Reginald 27/03/15 23/02/15 Southall Middlesex
Burnell,Michael 05/11/14 06/09/14 Ealing Middlesex
Reaveley,Eric 23/07/14 19/04/14 Greenford Ealing UB6
Krueger,Damien Karl 21/07/14 21/05/14 Bournemouth Dorset
Vele,Sheila Mary Osborne 01/07/14 12/11/12 Hounslow London W3
Martin,Anna Marie 19/05/14 09/08/13 West Ealing London W13
Drew,John Charles 24/04/14 11/02/14 Southall Ealing
Finn,Sheila 09/04/14 06/05/02 Ealing London W3
Friend,Sheila Macaulay Bryce 25/02/14 17/10/13 West Ealing
Fairess,Maurice Oscar 16/01/13 17/09/12 Winchester Hampshire
Hunter,Helen Jane 15/07/85 Ealing London W3
Cobb,Hilton 01/09/86 Ealing London UB5
Bond,Edith 12/05/93 Hunslow London TW3
Carr,Daisy Lodge 06/02/94 Ealing London W13
Greig,William Henry 15/08/95 Ealing London W5
Saunders,Nelson Daniel 25/09/10 Ealing London W5
White,Elsie Lomas 08/12/87 Hammersmith London W12
Cope,Grace 11/11/86 Ealing London UB2
Hill,Norman 29/03/86 Ealing London UB1
Buchler,Rita Thomas 21/12/00 Welwyn Hertfordshire
Daniels,Frank 08/03/87 Ealing London W5
Miles,Doris Annie 07/01/96 Ealing London W5
Bozier,Elsie 04/07/92 Ealing London W3
Gastando,Katherina 21/03/89 Ealing London W3
Surman,William 31/10/84 Ealing London UB5
Gray,George 11/03/89 Ealing London W5
Evans,Violet Elliott 10/08/89 Ealing London UB1
White,Catherine 14/08/98 Ealing London W5
Morgan,Valentine 30/05/91 Ealing London W3
Galton,Jennie 22/06/89 Ealing London UB1
Young,Gertrude Kihm 05/03/86 Northwood London HA6
Glasspoole,Ellen Mabel Monles 02/01/86 Ealing London W3
Rankin,Dorothy 21/11/91 Ealing London NW2
Slater,Mary 03/12/85 Ealing London W5
Whittaker,Emily 12/12/88 Ealing London UB1
Davis,Richard 04/01/88 Ealing London W3
Fraser,Anthony Maxwell 12/02/02 Ealing London W5
Smith,Helen 22/11/91 Ealing LondonW5
Baker,Kenneth Gladstone 05/12/05 Wembley Middlesex
Skilton,William Stephen 03/07/90 Ealing London UB1
Travers,Alice Beatrice Dimond 20/05/90 Ealing London W3
Goldmann,Alojzy 12/02/07 Ealing London W13
Lawrence,Grace 10/06/87 Ealing London W3
Buckell,Arthur Frederick 15/11/88 Ealing London W5
Quinn,Mary Anne Davis 06/05/99 Ealing London W5
Fenty,Winfield Cleon 09/05/91 Ealing London UB2
Gallagher,Rose Gwendoline Parker 06/06/91 Ealing London UB1
White,Irene 11/04/93 Ealing London W5
Smith,Alice 29/07/84 Ealing London NW10
Freeth,Gwendoline Mary 06/11/03 Ealing London W5
Mandelstam,Edgar Rolf 22/01/01 Ealing London W5
Daniels,Harold 27/05/92 Ealing London UB2
Fretter,Doris 27/05/02 Ealing London W5
Gates,Mary 11/04/88 Ealing London W5
Frost,Vera Alexandra 17/06/02 Ealing London W5
Kohlschutter,Herta 27/01/89 Ealing London UB1
Siddique,Mohammed 06/11/02 Ealing London W5
Todd,Anne 16/06/85 Ealing London NW10
Foster,Richard 03/03/88 Ealing London UB1
Sellers,Patricia 28/07/86 Ealing London W3
Lloyd,Irene 03/01/98 Ealing London W5
Wood,Arthur Charles 20/12/95 Ealing London W5
Ruther,James 09/06/94 Ealing London W5
Cook,Louisa 29/04/03 Ealing London W5
Corsini,Angela 29/11/85 Ealing London UB1
Brightmore,Frank 21/11/85 Ealing London W5
Thomas,Ruth Elizabeth Osborne 19/12/86 Ealing London UB1
Saunders,Dennis 21/03/01 Ealing London W5
White,William 21/01/88 Ealing London UB6
Mozatkyn,Vladimar 09/06/88 Ealing London W3
Salter,Charlotte 13/08/90 Southall Middlesex
Murray,Daisy 21/12/88 Ealing London UB1
Osman,Florence 09/01/85 Ealing London W3
Gowers,Elizabeth Dorothy Wagner 23/12/04 Ealing London W5
Lovekin,Catherine Mary 03/09/95 Ealing London W5
Wilson,Nelly 24/01/86 Ealing London UB1
Burton,Alfred James 12/03/94 Harrow London HA3
Budd,Lilian 27/12/86 Ealing London W5
Montague,Phyllis Beatrice Saul 23/08/91 Ealing London W3
Fifield,Annie 15/05/93 Ealing London W3
Wilson,Margaret Lily 20/07/87 Southall Ealing
Botwright,Frederick Charles Walter Edward 31/12/91 Ealing London UB1
Crocker,Elsie Ida 18/10/88 Ealing London UB1
Porter,Doris Annie 19/06/86 Ealing London W5
Kevan,Evelyn 07/08/87 Ealing London UB1
Konieczny,Stanislaw 14/11/87 Ealing London W3
Elliot,Elizabeth Fank 06/11/99 Ealing London W5
Clarke,Dora Fisher 19/07/85 Ealing London UB6
Dregier,Zenon Roman 06/10/88 Ealing London W5
Elliott,Edward Charles 14/05/00 Salisbury Wiltshire
McCulloch,Alexander 01/05/93 Ealing London W3
Crosby,Florence Mabel 03/08/94 Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Dobson,Grace Emily 25/03/85 Ealing London UB1
Cleary,James Raymond 19/07/01 Ealing London W5
Mealing,Wilfred Peter 25/10/07 Poplar London E14
Gibbs,Ida Anne 14/12/98 Ealing London W5
Bealing,Cecil Alan 13/02/97 Southampton Hants
Lynn,Elena Olga Mailevaz 12/11/06 Ealing London W5
Howard,Ivy Alison 05/03/85 Cheltenham Gloucestershire
Kiely,Marie 30/12/86 Ealing London W5
Picton,Annie Warrand 21/04/94 Ealing London W13
Scott,Roma Margaret Mason 26/11/91 Havant Hampshire
McCann,Nancy Mary 15/04/87 Ealing London UB1
Neighbour,John William 23/02/87 Brent London NW10
Powley,Edward 08/04/90 Ealing London UB1
Bowen otherwise Bowen-McCarthy,Harriet 30/05/85 Ealing London W5
Patmore,Katherine May 13/04/87 Ealing London UB1

The list of unclaimed estates, which is regularly updated, is here ; and details on how to claim are here .

If you are claiming, you will obviously need to prove that you are related to the person whose estate you are claiming.