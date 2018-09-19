Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 11-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after a car was ‘deliberately’ driven at a group of pedestrians in Harrow .

Detectives have made a plea for information after two people, including the girl, were injured after being hit by the silver Mercedes in The Mall at 1.54pm on September 4.

The 11-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he condition is not life-threatening, while a man in his mid-20s was treated for minor injuries.

The Met said the car is thought to have deliberately targeted the pedestrians.

PC Kimberley Pawson, from Brent CID, said: “Our investigation so far has led us to believe that the suspect deliberately drove his car and mounted the pavement hitting and injuring two innocent pedestrians.

"We would like to hear from anyone who might have been walking or driving nearby and may have seen something.

“Maybe a neighbour or someone you know has damage to their Mercedes and are being vague about the reason for the damage; or maybe you work in a garage and have recently repaired a silver Mercedes with some unusual damage. If you have any information, please call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Brent CID on 020 8733 3747 or 101. Alternatively tweet @MetCC quoting ref: CAD 3833/4Sep or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.