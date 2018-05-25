Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hillingdon might be a little way out from the glitz and glamour of the West End, but it's not short on celebrity clout.

The borough has had plenty of rich and famous residents over the years.

Some were born here, others went to school in the borough and some just lived here at various points of their lives.

We decided to take a look at some of the most famous people to have lived in Hillingdon.

How many did you know were from Hillingdon?

Tom Fletcher

The McFly and McBusted rocker, who has gone on to become a social media sensation and author, has left Harrow, where he grew up, and now lives in Ruislip .

He lives in the town with his wife Giovanna and boys Buddy Bob Fletcher and Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher.

(Image: PA)

Andy Serkis

You might not recognise this actor and director's name at first, but you are definitely familiar with the characters he has played. Andy Serkis, who grew up in Ruilsip, is famous for portraying Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film franchises.

He was also Caesar in the most recent Planet of the Apes series and Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

This year you saw him as Ulysses Klaw in Black Panther and he will be playing Baloo in the star-studded live-action Jungle Book inspired film Mowgli (which he is also directing).

(Image: Invision)

Claire Richards

Claire Richards was a part of British pop phenomenon Steps from its start in 1997 to their infamous and tragic Boxing Day split in 2001.

She grew up in Hillingdon and attended Bishopshalt School prior to her pop career.

Since the collapse of Steps, she has continued to sing, partnering with former bandmate H for some time, and is now a regular panelist on Loose Women.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Sue Cook

Before becoming a well-loved TV presenter, Sue Cook was born and grew up in leafy Ickenham , attending Glebe Primary School and Vyners School in the town.

Since then, she became a Capital and BBC Radio DJ, before presenting Nationwide, Breakfast Time, Children in Need and Crimewatch.

She's also portrayed as a friend of one of Britain's most beloved comedy characters, Alan Partridge.

Alexander Fleming

He may be one of the most famous scientists to have ever lived, owing to his discovery of penicillin while working at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

But many don't know that during that period, Alexander Fleming was appointed regional pathologist at Harefield Hospital . His work at the hospital helped in his discovery of how to mass produce penicillin, saving countless lives in the process.

If you visit Harefield Hospital, you will find a blue plaque commemorating this important piece of local history.

(Image: Hulton Archive)

Audley Harrison

Audley Harrison attended Northwood School and studied at Brunel University before punching his way to a super-heavyweight gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics for Great Britain.

Just shy of two metres tall, Audley won 31 of his 38 fights and knocked out 23 of his opponents.

He was the European heavyweight champion and became the first boxer to win the Prizefighter tournament twice.

Harrison retired in 2013, before appearing in 2014's Celebrity Big Brother series and competing in Celebrity Masterchef in 2016.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Jane Seymour

Hayes-born Jane Seymour OBE is perhaps the only person from Hillingdon to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She played a Bond Girl in the 1973 film Live and Let Die, opposite Roger Moore.

One of her most famous roles was as Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman in the eponymous American TV series from the 1990s.

(Image: Getty Images North America)

Alex Hales

Born in Hillingdon, Alex Hales is one of England's top cricketers, making his ODI debut in 2014.

Since then he's played 11 test matches, 59 ODIs and 52 International T20s.

He also once scored 55 runs off a rather wayward over which included three no balls at Lord's as a teenager.

(Image: AP)

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton was born in Northwood and grew up in Eastcote , before going on to be a very popular TV and radio presenter and rather successful entrepeneur.

Her TV career began in 1996 when, at the age of just 15, she won a competition to be a GMTV television presenter. Eventually she conquered the BBC to present Top of the Pops as well as a Radio 1 show, and is still a team captain on ITV2's Celebrity Juice.

Cotton still makes regular appearances on our screens, but she is also the face of Very.co.uk, an online retailer which replaced Littlewoods Direct.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

James Corden

He may be a genuine Hollywood A-lister now, having even attended the recent Royal Wedding alongside the Beckhams and George Clooney, but Corden began his life in Hillingdon.

Forging a very successful career as one of the country's top comedic actors in Gavin and Stacey, he now hosts one of America's top late-night chat shows -The Late Late Show, and is the face of viral masterpiece Carpool Karaoke.

Corden mostly grew up in High Wycombe, but made mention of being born a Londoner in a touching tribute to the victims of the Westminster Bridge terror attack in March 2017.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Ronnie Wood

An actual Rolling Stone. Ronnie Wood is one of the most elite examples of rock and roll royalty.

Wood was born in the borough, and his first ever band The Birds, was even based in Yiewsley . Not only did Wood go on to join one of the most successful bands of all time, but he has performed and collaborated with the likes of Bob Dylan, Prince, David Bowie, Eric Clapton and Aretha Franklin.

Interestingly his son, Jesse Wood, is married to another star on our list, Eastcote's very own Fearne Cotton.

(Image: Getty Images AsiaPac)

*Have you spotted any of these celebrities around town? Share your stories or let us know in the comments if we've missed anyone off the list by emailing qasim.peracha@reachplc.com