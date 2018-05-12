Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is one of the biggest hubs for talent and fame and Hounslow has once been the home for a fair share of famous celebrities.

Whether it’s musicians, actors or even national treasures, you probably don’t realise how many people you regularly see on TV or read about in the newspaper are actually from the area.

From soap stars to iconic actors, via musicians and footballers, we've compiled a list of 11 celebrities which you may not know are from Hounslow.

Jimmy Carr

(Image: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Funny man Jimmy Carr has built a successful career being a stand-up comedian and presenter.

But did you know that the 45-year-old, who has presented 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, was born in Isleworth?

Although he wasn’t educated in the capital, as his parents moved to south Buckinghamshire when he was young.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

(Image: TIM ANDERSON)

English singer, songwriter and model Sophie Ellis-Bextor was born and raised in Hounslow.

Once the lead singer of indie rock band Theaudience, Sophie achieved success going solo and her debut album Read My Lips reached number two in the UK Albums Chart, with 2million copies sold worldwide.

The singer has since released five more albums, and most recently in September 2013 appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she finished fourth.

Mo Farah

(Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Olympic champion went to Feltham Community College and Isleworth & Syon School as he grew up in Hounslow, having moved to the area after his family fled Somalia.

Following his success at the London 2012 Olympics, post-boxes in Isleworth and Teddington, where he used to live, were even being painted gold.

Mo, who recently impressed in the London Marathon, is also a freeman of the borough, along with the gold medallist Pete Reed, who lived in Chiswick .

Sir David Attenborough

(Image: Jeff Eden)

Since being born in Isleworth in 1926, the iconic presenter has become a national treasure for the whole of Britain.

He didn’t stay in Hounslow long when he was a child, mainly due to his father gaining a position at the University of Leicester (known at the time as University College in Leicester), which led to the family moving into the grounds of the University.

He is best known for writing and presenting a number of natural history and wildlife documentary series’ over the years, most recently Blue Planet II.

Hugh Grant

Although born in Hammermsith, Hugh Grant lived and went to school in Hounslow as a child, attending The William Hogarth School, in Chiswick.

The actor and film producer is probably best known for his roles in Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Paddington 2.

Freddie Mercury

Late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury grew up at his family’s home on Gladstone Avenue, in Feltham.

Although born in Zanzibar, Freddie moved to the borough aged 8 and went on to study A Level Art at Isleworth Polytechnic in Isleworth (now West Thames College), followed by a Diploma in Graphic Art and Design at Ealing College of Art in Ealing , where he met future Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

To get himself through college he had to pick up jobs including washing dishes in kitchens at nearby Heathrow Airport.

It was in 1970 he changed his last name to Mercury, and with Taylor and May started a new band with himself as lead vocalist, and suggesting the name of Queen.

Jay Sean

R&B star Jay Sean, who grew up in Heston, became famous after becoming the first UK urban act to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart, with Down in 2009.

The singer, who grew up in Vicarage Farm Road, was studying to be a doctor when he recorded his first single 'Dance With You' in 2003.

The song proved so successful he quit medicine and signed a contract with Virgin Records, going on to sell 300,000 copies of his debut album 'Me Against Myself' and score two UK top-10s.

Vincent Van Gogh

(Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The inspirational painter lived for three years in England as a young man, and chose to spend that time teaching and living in Isleworth.

Van Gogh lived in the borough from 1876-79, during which time he regularly walked past Brentford Dock.

Steven Caulker

(Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Former Queens Park Rangers and Liverpool centre half Steven Caulker was born in Hounslow and even attended Lampton School .

The 26-tear-old, who now plays for Dundee United, scored on his debut for the England national team against Sweden in November 2012.

Michael Mancienne

(Image: Action Images / Scott Heavey)

A former pupil of St Mark’s Roman Catholic School, Michael Mancienne was born and grew up in Feltham.

The 30-year-old centre back has had spells with Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Hamburger SV.

He currently plays for Nottingham Forrest in the Championship.

Dan Luger

Rugby player and Hounslow born Dan was part of the England Rugby squad that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup against Australia.

He went to Ashton House School, in Isleworth, as a child and went ton to play top flight rugby as a left or right winger for a number of England Premiership clubs from 1994 to 2003.

He scored 24 tries in 38 matches for England Rugby.