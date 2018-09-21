Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five years ago Robert Duff from Kilburn was reported missing after he failed to attend his daughter's 18th birthday, and now police are treating the case as murder after new information came to light.

Mr Duff, who would now be 42, has not been seen or heard from his family since January 2013.

Following repeated appeals for information since his disappearance, new information has finally been brought to light, prompting a murder investigation.

Four months ago two men were arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released under investigation.

Metropolitan Police has now announced it will be reward £10,000 to anyone who will assist further enquiries.

"Since his disappearance, officers have issued a number of appeals to trace Mr Duff. New information brought to light during a previous appeal has led officers to now launch a murder investigation.

On Monday May 14, two men aged 70 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder in Archway, London.

"They were taken to a north London police station for questioning before being released under investigation."

It was added that enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Marks, who is leading the investigation, said: "It has been over five years since Robert's family have seen or heard from him. Each day they had have had to carry on without knowing what happened to him.

"I have previously appealed for the public to come forward with any information that they may have on the lead up to Robert’s disappearance or knows anything further.

"We are now able to offer a reward of up to £10,000 through Crimestoppers for anyone who is able to assist in our enquiries.

"Although we made two arrests in May, this is still a very thorough and progressive investigation and we are committed to try and establish what has happened to Robert."

A reward of £10,000 offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to the arrest and any conviction.

To give information and qualify for the reward, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the online form here.