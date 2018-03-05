The video will start in 8 Cancel

A law to crack down on rogue landlords in Brent has been extended across the borough.

Landlords leasing property in Dudden Hill, Kensal Green, Kilburn, Mapesbury and Queen's Park will have to have a selective license from June 2018.

Brent Council's initiative to make landlords have licenses is already in place in Harlesden, Wembley Central and Willesden.

Last month, the government approved the council's application to extend the law to protect a further 10,000 homes in the borough for up to five years.

Landlords and managing agents letting out property in the Dudden Hill, Kensal Green, Kilburn, Mapesbury and Queen's Park wards will now have to apply for a licence for each privately rented property.

Cabinet member for housing and welfare reform, Councillor Harbi Farah, said: "This is great news for thousands more of Brent residents. Brent Council is driving up housing standards in the private rented sector and cracking down on rogue landlords.

"We are hoping that the government will agree to extend selective licensing across more wards in the near future."

Brent Council has won 125 prosecution cases against rogue landlords, agents and subletters since 2016.

The convictions have resulted in more than £730,000 in fines. More than £100,000 worth of civil penalties against rogue landlords, agents and subletters have been issued since their introduction in September 2017.

