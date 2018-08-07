The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public are being offered a £1,000 award to help police trace a 23-year-old criminal who escaped a Harrow hospital where he was being held.

Darryl Dempsey, of Hailsham, East Sussex, was serving time for a string of burglaries and driving offences in prison but managed to escape detention when he was transferred to Cygnet Hospital, in London Road, Harrow.

He has been on the loose since the early hours of June 21.

Sussex police are appealing to the public to help find Dempsey who they have been unable to trace.

He is described as white, about 5’8”, of proportionate build, with short brown receding hair and blue eyes.

(Image: Sussex Police)



Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 1183 of 21/06.



Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.