A huge blaze at a luxury block of flats was seen for miles around West Hampstead as 100 firefighters battled the fire in the early hours of the morning.

Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters were called to the fire in Inglewood Road at around 1.04am and took four hours to bring the huge blaze under control.

After the fire broke out on the fourth floor, residents were evacuated from the building and around 50 of them used a nearby pub as a rest centre.

Station manager Claiton Murray said: "The flat was severely damaged by fire and a large part of the roof was also destroyed. In the early stages, the fire was very visible and could be seen for miles around."

He added: "Due to concerns that the roof could collapse inward firefighters evacuated residents from the top floor.

"In addition, fire crews assisted two people from the first floor and a number of other residents self-evacuated from lower floors. Around 50 residents used a local public house as a rest centre."

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service confirmed no one had been taken to hospital as a result of the fire, which was brought under control by 5.01am.

Fire crews from West Hampstead and the surrounding areas were at the scene and the cause of the fire is now under investigation, a Brigade spokesman said.

After residents were evacuated, The Black Lion pub in West Hampstead tweeted: "Anybody affected by the current fire in West Hampstead our doors are open.

"Please anyone near stay safe. We will be here all night NW6."

People praised pub owners for their generosity, with one tweeting: "Bless you... This is what life is about. Stay safe and God bless you."

Others offered up clothes for the residents who fled their homes, but a pub spokesman replied: "Thank you so much for the offer, we have had plenty of very kind donations already."