NHS England has just released data detailing the best and worst GP surgeries across England, based on a number of key factors.

These are the latest findings of its GP Patient Survey - a huge ongoing poll of all 7,109 GP surgeries in England involving more than a million people a year.

Different rating categories include overall patient happiness, whether the patient's most recent appointment was good, and whether they have confidence in their GP.

From the data the GetWestLondon has gathered information on the 10 worst ranked GP surgeries in Hounslow.

We can reveal that at the bottom on the latest Hounslow list is The Practice Feltham on Feltham High Street, which out of 7,109 national surgeries ranked 6,967th.

This makes it the 142nd worst GP surgery in the country according to latest statistics, and some of the results will be a worrying sight for patients.

Only 53.5 percent of patients surveyed were happy with the overall service provided by the surgery, the lowest out of any in the borough.

Further, just 44.4 percent of patients said they 'definitely trusted' their GP, again, the lowest in the borough.

Councillor for Feltham North, Aqsa Ahmed, said: "I will be speaking to my fellow councillors about this because health is something we take very seriously.

"It's vital that healthcare in the area is up to scratch, and if that's not the case we will have to speak to the surgery and figure out how we can help them improve."

The NHS website allows patients to rate their surgeries out of five, and anyone who rates is able to leave a comment with their review.

One anonymous reviewer, who labelled their review "shocking", said: "The service is shocking and their attitude towards patient is appalling. They have lost my medical sample and have been winding me up for the last eight weeks and saying different things every time I call them.

"Eventually after eight weeks they mentioned that they have lost the sample. The staff were very rude and it is very difficult to get hold of the practice manager as he is busy and so they say he is in another practice.

"Don't waste your time joining with this GP, they are very unwilling to help."

Surgery Name National Rank Overall Patient Satisfaction 1. Cranford Medical Centre 6,293 53.5% 2. Skyways Medical Centre 6,351 67.8% 3. Hounslow Medical Centre 6,476 70.7% 4. Queens Park Medical Centre 6,481 70.1% 5. Albany Practice 6,493 73.5% 6. Green Practice 6,563 70.4% 7. Bath Road Surgery 6,679 71.3% 8. The Practice Heart of Hounslow 6,691 64.0% 9. Hattom Medical Practice 6,789 73.3% 10. The Practice Feltham 6,967 53.5%

