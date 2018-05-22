Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the proud parents of a nine-month-old daughter who is so far showing signs of loving splashing about in water, what else could we do on a beautiful sunny Sunday but take her along for a swim - or a paddle in a rubber ring - at the fantastic Uxbridge Lido.

The lido is part of the Hillingdon Sports & Leisure complex, on Gatting Way, and was used as a training pool for the London 2012 Olympics.

With a graceful 1930s Art Deco design dating to the high point of suburban Metroland, the absolutely huge outdoor pool enclosure was restored by Hillingdon Council in 2010 after falling into disrepair.

Now in glorious weather it's an absolute delight.

(Image: Martin Elvery)

Here's ten things we loved about it on our visit:

The huge size of the pool: At 50 metres the main lido pool is big enough not to look crowded - even if half of West London descends on it - and offers plenty of space for swimming lengths - it's not heated mind so you'll need to grit your teeth before plunging in. The heated children's splash pools: At the far end of the pool there are three very shallow splash pools for babies and toddlers and a slightly deeper pool for older children. There's enough space here for loads of children to splash about and have fun as well perfecting their swimming skills. The 1930s look: The Grade II listed pool has been lovingly restored to its 1930s best, meaning it combines the graceful curves and geometric symmetry of Art Deco architecture. This is surely one of the finest remnants of the pre-war era in the whole of the capital and a genuine piece of history frozen in time. The grassy banks: Around the pool there are some wonderful grassy banks perfect for lazing about on and sunbathing. The setting: The pool is located in the leafy outskirts of Uxbridge and it hardly feels as if you are in London at all. Set just off the A40, it's easy to get in and out. The café: The poor staff might be little pushed on busy days, but the café in the leisure centre does branded coffee and a range of sandwiches and salads made on site. It's not flashy but it's great for banishing those post-swim cravings. The opening times : Many outdoor pools don't open until well into the summer when the good weather is usually already on the wane. But Uxbridge Lido is open from May 1 which means it's perfect for beautiful Spring days. With it open for "general swimming" from 12pm to 6pm there's plenty of time to enjoy it seven-days-a-week.

(Image: Martin Elvery)

8. The fountains : At each end of the pool there is a impressive Art Deco fountain.

9. The changing rooms: Plenty of outdoor cubicles with enough space to change for you and your family right next to the pool.

10. The cleanliness: The pool and facilities are spotless.

You can find out more about the lido and the adjacent leisure centre online at http://www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/hillingdon-sport-and-leisure-complex

