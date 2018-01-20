The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ten further tube stations in west London will become step-free by 2022, Transport for London announced on Friday (January 19).

The “huge boost for tube accessibility” means 13 stations across London have been selected as part of the Mayor's commitment to make 40% of the London Underground step-free by 2022.

TfL revealed on Friday (January 19) that the next stations to benefit will be Boston Manor, Burnt Oak, Hanger Lane, Ickenham and North Ealing.

On top of that, Northolt, Park Royal, Ruislip, Sudbury Hill and Wimbledon Park will also become step-free.

Along with Debden, Rickmansworth and Snaresbrook, the 13 stations welcome more than 33 million passenger journeys each year, according to TfL.

The announcement marks the next allocation of an additional £200 million the Mayor of London is investing as part of the largest boost to step-free access in the tube's 155-year history.

Speaking after the announcement, Sadiq Khan said: “It’s vital that we make our transport network accessible to all Londoners and visitors.

“These improvements are going to make a big difference in helping Londoners move around our city and show the real progress we are making to improve accessibility right across the capital.”

(Image: PA)

As part of the tube accessibility programme, a new lift contract has been introduced, which can be replicated across many stations.

According to TfL, it delivers the same standards of reliability but at a fraction of the cost and length of time it previously took to design, manufacture and install a lift.

This initiative will reportedly cut the cost of installing each lift cut by 70%, making savings of £15 million for reinvestment in improving transport in London.

Councillor Bassam Mahfouz, Ealing Council cabinet member for transport, environment and leisure, said accessibility at these stations can "change people's lives”.

He added: “We’ve led the way in Ealing to show how we can transform the underground and install step-free access with our work with TfL at Greenford .

“It is great to have a Mayor who has put step-free access back as a priority and residents across Northolt, Ealing and Acton will benefit from these much-needed improvements.”

(Image: Google Maps)

The Mayor has also committed to making sure each station along the Elizabeth line , which will stop at a number of stations in west London, will be step-free by its full opening in 2019.

Responding to TfL's announcement, Dr Onkar Sahota, London Assembly member for Ealing and Hillingdon , said it's “great to see Sadiq Khan is taking real action to improve accessibility.”

He added: “This work will make our station much easier to use for people with disabilities, and parents using pushchairs.

“It's an important way of making our local area that much more inclusive and reflects the Mayor's commitment to ensuring we are a city for all Londoners.

"It's important that we recognise that accessibility goes beyond step-free, so I will be urging the Mayor to take steps that will assist Londoners travelling with sight or hearing loss."

