From comedians to musicians, Ealing has been called home by a fair share of famous faces.

The west London borough has had plenty of rich and famous residents over the years.

While some were born here, others went to school in here and a few lived here at various points.

Earlier this month, getwestlondon compiled a list of 11 famous people who are from Hillingdon , so we thought it would only be fair to do the same for Ealing.

Here are 10 famous people who you may not have realised were from the borough.

Shappi Khorsandi

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi grew up in Ealing after moving to England from Iran.

The star, who took part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, grew up in the borough and attended Drayton Manor High School, in Hanwell .

After moving away from the borough after her childhood, Khorsandi moved back to Ealing in 2014 when she was expecting her second child.

Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen, the award-winning English film director behind 12 Years a Slave, grew up in Hanwell.

During his childhood, the director and writer attended Drayton Manor High School and took A-Level art at Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College.

After moving away from Ealing, McQueen became known for films Shame, 12 Years a Slave and Hunger.

Konnie Huq

Konnie Huq, the longest-serving female presenter of Blue Peter, grew up in Ealing and now lives there with her husband Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror.

She grew up in the borough with her elder sisters, Rupa and Nutun. Rupa Huq was first elected as the Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton during the 2015 general election.

During her childhood, she studied at Notting Hill & Ealing High School.

Huq now lives in Ealing with her husband Brooker, who she co-wrote an episode of Black Mirror with, and their two children.

Julian Clary

Although born in Surrey, comedian and novelist Julian Clary spent a lot of his childhood in Ealing and attended St Benedict's School.

The award-winning television and radio producer and former print journalist has performed at Ealing Comedy Festival a number of times.

In his autobiography, A Young Man's Passage, he details his years at school in Ealing.

Jourdan Dunn

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn was born in Brent but grew up in Greenford.

In 2006, she was discovered in Hammersmith Primark and was signed to Storm Model Management shortly afterwards, when she began appearing on international runways.

The model was signed as the new face of Maybelline New York in 2014 and has appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 2015.

John McVie

John McVie, bass guitarist from Fleetwood Mac, was born in Ealing and attended Walpole Grammar School.

One of the musician's first experiences making music was in the back room of a house in Lammas Park Road, in Ealing.

Fleetwood Mac has gone on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide with songs such as Go Your Own Way, Dreams and Everywhere.

Peter Crouch

Professional footballer Peter Crouch spent his childhood living in Pitshanger Village, attending North Ealing Primary School and Drayton Manor High School.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player says his days at North Ealing Primary, between 1988 and 1992, were among the happiest in his life.

In 2013, he said: “My favourite teacher was Mr Wareing, who is still there and he is a top man. I liked history and geography, but I wasn’t so keen on French."

Between 2005 and 2010, the footballer was capped 42 times by the England national, scoring 22 goals for his country and appearing at two World Cups.

Joseph Marcell

Joseph Marcell, who is known by many as Geoffrey in hit comedy show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is another famous face lived in Southall in 2014.

The TV star grew up in London, in Peckham and Bermondsey, before going on to star in A Beautiful Life in 2004 and Empire Road in 1978.

Freddie Mercury

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury achieved a diploma in Art and Graphic Design at Ealing Art College.

The musician later used these skills to design Queen's heraldic arms.

Mercury wrote numerous hits for Queen, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody to Love, Don't Stop Me Now and We Are the Champions.

Dusty Springfield

Hailed Britain's "best ever pop singer" by Rolling Stone, Dusty Springfield lived in Kent Gardens, West Ealing, during the 1950s.

Going by the name Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O'Brien, she attended St Anne's Covent School in Northfields and later worked at Bentalls department store in Ealing Broadway.

The soul singer, who died in 1999, had a number of 1960s hits, including "Son of a Preacher Man".

Have you spotted any of these celebrities around town? Share your stories or let us know if we've missed anyone off the list by emailing katy.clifton@reachplc.com.