Getwestlondon's Real Schools Guide is an annual list ranking the schools in west London by performance and other key indicators.

The survey looks at sall non-private secondary schools in Westminster , Hammersmith and Fulham , Kensington and Chelsea , Brent , Ealing , Hounslow , Hillingdon and Harrow , using a specially devised 50 data pint system to rank them.

The data has been crunched by Reach Plc's data unit for parents who want the very best education for their kids, look no further than the list below of the 10 best schools in the region.

Here is how The Real School's Guide collated their information: The unique rating system uses 50 different measures, put together from the latest publicly-available data and broken into four categories - attainment, progress, attendance, and outcomes. National league tables may only look at overall GCSE results, as well as newer measures. Attainment This is worth 30 per cent of the total score. It is based on pupils' average grade attainment score, including what the average scores for different groups of pupils were, as well as the proportions gaining the English Baccalaureate and those getting A* to C grades in GCSE subjects. It measures whether a school is getting top marks, and if it is managing to improve year-on-year. Progress This is worth 40 per cent of the score. It is based on how well different types of pupil do in terms of progressing. It also looks at things that may contribute to teaching outcomes, such as how big the pupil/teacher ratio is in comparison to the national average, as well as teachers' average salaries. Attendance This score is based on absence rates, looking at both overall levels of sessions missed as well as unauthorised and persistent absence at the school. It is worth 15 per cent of the total score. Outcomes This is also worth 15 per cent, and is based on what proportion of pupils continue with education after Year 11 or go on to training and work. Schools that had no Year 11 pupils taking GCSEs in 2017 are not rated.

10. Reach Academy Feltham (Hounslow) - 131

Reach Academy is a newcomer to the Real Schools Guide rankings and managed to break in at 131st in the country at its first go.

The school takes pupils from the ages of four to 19 and is crowing in size with every new intake, with 636 pupils in 2016/17.

More than one in five of the children come from backgrounds which make them eligible for free school meals, and yet the schools Attainment 8 score is almost 10 points above the Hounslow average.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 93% of pupils at Reach Academy Feltham gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The new school also has the best Progress 8 score in the list, coming in at 1.11 avergae. Children classified as disadvantaged perform even better, scoring 1.24 on the Progress scale.

There are just 13.3 pupils per teacher at the school, way below the 15.6 national average.

9. Gunnersbury Catholic School (Hounslow) - 115

Gunnersbury Catholic School dropped just a spot this year, from 114 to 115 nationally, despite its overall score increasing from 71.6 to 72.2.

An Attainment 8 score of 60 blasts the national average of 49.9 and the local average of 48, while those who are high achievers already scored an even more impressive 67.1.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 91% of pupils at Gunnersbury Catholic School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The school also has a significantly higher number of pupils with Special Educational Needs, at 14.2% compared with the average of 10.5%.

Between 2016 and 2017, the pupils per teacher figure fell from 17.7 to 15.9, to become more in line with the national average of 15.6.

The school spent £5,924 per pupil, which was a little higher than the Hounslow average of £5,772.

8. Whitmore High School (Harrow) - 110

(Image: Google Maps)

Whitmore High is another school which slipped back a few places this year, from 78 to 110.

Still achieving top results in the borough, the school's average Attainment 8 score was 54.5 compares with the Harrow average of 49.7.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 74% of pupils at Whitmore High School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The school's Progress 8 was also "significantly above average", at 0.87. The score is even higher for the 67.9% of pupils who don't speak English as a first language, who had a Progress 8 of 1.06.

The school spend £6,530 pounds per pupil, with £4,278 going directly on the teaching spend.

Across Harrow the average total spend is £6,534, with teaching spend at £4,111 per pupil.

7. The Heathland School (Hounslow) - 101

Heathland fell just outside the top 100 schools in the country on the Real Schools Guide but still climbed tens of spots from 179 last year to 101 this year.

The Wellington Road South school is the second best in Hounslow and achieved amazing results despite having nearly 70% of pupils that don't speak English as a first language, and 13.3% of pupils who are eligible for free school meals.

Cruising well above the local average of 48 for Attainment 8, the school achieved a 55.5 average.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 81% of pupils at The Heathland School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

Progress 8 scores are also very far above the average, with Heathland scoring 0.93.

Impressively in 2016/17 the school managed to do all this good work while spending below the average both nationally and locally in Hounslow.

6. The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School (Ealing) - 89

(Image: Google)

The Catholic school in Greenford has achieved a five-star rating all around but did slip in the rankings slightly this year from 56 to 89.

The average Attainment 8 scores in Ealing is 48.7, but the school managed to score a significantly higher 56.6.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 82% of pupils at The Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The school has also been working on the ratio of pupils to teachers, falling below the national average at below 15.

97% of the pupils leaving the school continue to stay in education, up a percentage point on the previous year.

5. St Mark's Catholic School (Hounslow) - 68

The Bath Road, Hounslow school has slipped down a little in our rankings this year, going from 21st in the country to 68th.

However it is still the top performing school in the borough and its performance is more remarkable given that exactly half of the pupils do not speak English as a first language.

Despite this, Attainment 8 at the school was 59.4, well above the average for Hounslow, which is 48.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 88% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

Progress 8 is also at well above the national average, with a score of 0.88.

4. Sacred Heart High School (H&F) - 66

The Hammersmith Road school has managed to boost its score by more than 11 points to 75.9 this year, which translates to an increase in the rankings from 336 to 66 nationally.

In 2017 the average Attainment 8 score per pupil at Sacred Heart High School was 66.4, while in Hammersmith and Fulham as a whole it was 50.9.

The girls-only school achieves higher performance without being selective.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 93% of pupils at Sacred Heart High School gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

With the national Progress 8 average score set at 0, Sacred Heart has an incredible 0.97 score for Progress 8.

The school has also dramatically reduced the number of pupils per teacher, from over 18 in 2013 to below 16 in 2017.

3. The Grey Coat Hospital (Westminster) - 54

The girls-only school in Pimlico has continued its rich tradition of doing well in the league tables, this time jumping up from 96th in the country last year to 54th this year.

The school also beat the downturn in Attainment 8 scores, hitting 64.3, compared to a national average of 49.9.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 87% of pupils at The Grey Coat Hospital gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The schools Progress 8 score is 0.79, well above the average nationally.

2. Guru Nanak Sikh Academy (Hillingdon) - 34

Guru Nanak Sikh Academy in Sprinfield Road Hayes is the second best school in west London and the 34th best in the country according to our Real Schools Guide.

Incredibly, 91.5% of pupils at the academy do not speak English as a first language, and yet in just one year the school has gone from ranking 772nd in the country to 34th.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 80% of pupils at Guru Nanak Sikh Academy gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The latest figures, from 2015/16, show that not only did 100% of pupils remain in further education, but that 0% of them "dropped out" in the first three months.

1. Wembley High Technology College (Brent) - 1

Wembley High Technology College has not only kept its 5-star rating from last year's guide, but leapfrogged from a very respectable 157th in the country to become the best secondary school in the country in 2018.

This year's overall score is 93.5, up from 69.8 the year before. The achievement is all the more remarkable when you note that just shy of 80% of pupils at the school do not even Speak English as a firs language.

In 2017, the most recent results available, 89% of pupils at Wembley High Technology College gained at least 5 A* to C or 9-4 grade GCSES including English and Maths at 9 to 4. Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

The school also bucks the trend when it comes to Attainment 8, a score used to quantify GCSE Performance. In 2017 Attainment 8 scores felll compared to 2016 both in Brent and Nationally.

However, at Wembley High scores for Attainment 8 actually increased.