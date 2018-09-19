Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Drayton drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught with 194 wraps of crack cocaine... in his underwear.

Maiya Kati, 24, of Ruffle Close, was travelling with girlfriend Jeneba Brewah when they were pulled over by Surrey Police and arrested after officers became concerned of the supply of Class A Drugs.

Both were then taken to Epsom Hospital in Surrey and stripped-searched where 194 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were recovered from Kati’s underwear.

Kati and Brewah both appeared at Guildford Crown Court on September 6 where Kati pleaded guilty and was charged with possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin and was consequently jailed for 30 months.

Brewah, 24, from Durban Road, Tottenham, was charged with possession with intent to supply the Class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis and received a 12 month suspended sentence.

Officers originally pulled the car over as part of Operation Viking.

