Around 60 firefighters and officers worked tirelessly for four hours to put out a huge fire at an industrial estate in Wembley on Friday night (April 6).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Wembley Commercial Centre, on East Lane, at 6.49pm and on arrival found the first three floors of the building alight .

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading and the blaze was under control by 10.48pm .

The building also contained cylinders which can explode when exposed to heat so fire crews cooled them down with water.

The fire service received more than 35 calls to attend the fire which LFB called "very visible".

Eight fire engines from stations including Wembley, Northolt, Stanmore and Park Royal tackled the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

(Image: Tarek El-sherif)

At the time of the fire, there were severe delays on public transport, although things were back to normal on Saturday morning (April 7).

National Rail previously said the blaze was "causing major disruption to trains between London Euston / Clapham Junction and Watford Junction", although this disruption ended at 3am on Saturday. All lines are now open.

There were also suspended services between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone on the Bakerloo Line due to the incident, but a good service is now in place.

There was also a good service on all London Overground routes , which were previously affected, on Saturday morning.