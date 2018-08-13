The video will start in 8 Cancel

Footage captures a bus parked close to Paddington tube station completely engulfed by a ball of flames.

An unsuspecting commuter stumbled across the blaze while walking to work on Monday morning (August 13).

Turning around the corner shortly after 6am, Doug Morton encountered a large ball of flames surrounding the burnt out bus.

Video footage he took close to the station shows firefighters arriving and rushing towards the fire and calmly working to put it out with hoses.

Praed Street remains closed in both directions as fire crew remain at the scene to recover the debris and traffic is building in the area.

"That was not what I expected to see on my walk to work this morning," tweeted Doug on Monday morning.

The video shot on a mobile phone shows the a ball of flames engulfing the bus located close to the station's entrance.

However the flames quickly burn out after firefighters jumped out of an arriving engine with jet hoses.

The commuter later confirmed the damage predominately impacted the back of the unoccupied stationary bus.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed one fire engine was called to the scene shortly after 6am and crew remain there for recovery work.

Traffic is building in the area and up to six bus routes are being diverted.