A person has died after being hit by a train at Warren Street station.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called at 12.40pm on Monday (October 22) to reports of a person being struck by a train.

Trains were not stopping at Warren Street station on the Victoria line for some time after the incident, although trains are now running with severe delays.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Shortly before 12.40pm today, officers were called to Warren Street London Underground station after reports of a person being struck by a train.

“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also attended and treated a person for serious injuries. However, despite their best efforts the person sadly died at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

