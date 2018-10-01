The video will start in 8 Cancel

The contents of a lorry completely spilled out on to the M25, causing massive traffic delays and temporarily closing the entire motorway at Junction 18 during the rush hour.

A picture shows the lorry crashed into the central reservation and boxes scattered on both sides of the motorway on Monday evening (October 1).

An air ambulance landed while all lanes on either side were closed after the lorry’s crash involved three other cars on the opposite side.

At 8pm on Monday traffi was still queuing for 12 miles between Junction 16 and Junction 21. Delays were reporte to be as long as 85 minutes in the worst affected areas around the scene of the collision.

Diversions are in place and the scene is not expected to clear until around 11pm.

