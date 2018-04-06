The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doritos is hiring for what could be the greatest job ever.

The tortilla chip giant is looking for one lucky person to be its "ultimate superfan" - and get paid to eat Doritos.

They're willing to pay £18,000 for one year to their biggest fan, for dipping in and out of 'Crunch Towers' to try some Doritos.

What's more, you can bag yourself a year's supply if you win and be an ambassador for "bold-ness".

It's nacho average job description and includes the opportunity to be among the very first people on the planet to try the new flavours being cooked up in Doritos HQ.

Of course, it's not going to be simple. The application asks some tough questions, including when was Doritos founded, and even asks you to invent a new flavour of Doritos.

What's more they want you to tell them the boldest thing you would do for Doritos, in just 140 characters.

Applications from aspiring superfans must be in by April 15 and interviews will be held for the highly coveted role the following week.

You have to be aged over 18 to apply and you must have at least two years' Doritos eating experience.

If you're tempted there's another bonus - you don't even have to give up the day job.

To apply, visit the Doritos recruitment site .