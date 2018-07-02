Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most of us will have got dressed this morning, opened the curtains, walked out of our houses, and not given this item a second thought.

We probably all have one, or know someone who has one, and the more image conscious of us probably have two.

They are in our hallways, bathrooms and bedrooms and despite the fact we pay them way too much attention we're fairly ignorant to the deadly risk they conceal.

That's right we're talking about vanity mirrors, more specifically mirrors with a 'magnified side'.

But how exactly are these common house hold staples posing a hazard, well it actually has a lot to do with where we are keeping them.

We keep these mirrors in bedrooms, where thin cracks of light often break through the curtains, coming into contact with the reflective surface.

This then causes the mirror to focus the sunlight to a point, which can prove extremely powerful.

Fire services are very mindful of the problem and often warn home owners not to keep beauty mirrors close to soft furnishings like curtains.

(Image: Mattia Luigi Nappi, Wikipedia)

They also warn not to keep the mirrors on beds as once these fires start they can wreak havoc in a small space.

Dublin fire brigade posted a video that shows the true scale of one 'mirror' fire which totally gutted a bedroom.

Typically fire fighters have had to deal with a number of these incidents between September and March when the the sun is lowest in the sky, though during a heat wave there is an increased risk.

In January 2015 a fire was started in West Moseley when sunlight caught the surface of a vanity mirror, setting fire to a set of curtains.

Also in 2015 Berkshire saw two house fires caused by mirrors reflecting light onto curtains.

Even further afield fire fighters in Dorset posted pictures of a serious bedroom fire back in 2012 where a chair and a pair of curtains caught fire after coming into contact with light from a vanity mirror.

Though anything that can concentrate the sun's rays such as fish bowls, glasses of water, paper weights or glass ornaments should be kept away from windows to reduce the risk of a dire breaking out.

This post from London Fire Brigade shows exactly why light is so dangerous when it comes into contact with reflective surfaces.

Dan Daly, Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety said:"We want people to have fun in the sun, but there are simple precautions Londoners should take to stay safe during a heatwave."

"These sort of fires are not as rare as you would think and these types of fires are not an urban myth.

Crystals, glass ornaments and items such as dressing table mirrors should be kept out of direct sunlight."

“Smoke alarms provide the earliest possible warning to a fire and we would urge people to have working smoke alarms fitted on all levels of their home and to test them regularly."

In bathrooms with windows the risk could be increased given the number of flammable items in most bathrooms such as after shave and cleaning products.

Best advice for a heat wave would be to keep the mirror stored in a dark locked cupboard or somewhere out of direct sunlight.