While the ongoing heatwave shows no signs of ending, tips are being shared on how to save water when demand is rising.

Northern Ireland became the first part of the UK to bring in a hosepipe ban at the end of June.

While it is hoped one won't be needed in parts of west London, water companies across the UK have asked customers to conserve supplies by not using hose pipes or water sprinklers.

Thames Water has pumped an extra 450 million litres of water into its network across London and the Thames Valley to cope with a surge in demand.

It does not expect to have to impose restrictions but is urging people to think about how they use water and how they can save it.

Andrew Tucker, water efficiency manager at Thames Water, told the Evening Standard : "We're doing all we can to keep enough water flowing through our network during this very hot spell, which often makes people worry.

"The good news is that the rain we had in the winter and spring really helped to fill our reservoirs and recharge groundwater levels, so we don't expect them to become so low that we have to impose temporary restrictions.

"But, to be absolutely sure, we all need to think about how we use water and how we could save it. Making just a few small changes to your routine, while also enjoying the sunshine, will make a big difference and help us keep up with demand and avoid the risk of water restrictions later."

So hopefully restrictions won't be needed but if they were to happen here's some useful guidance on what you can and can't do ...

What can you do during a hosepipe ban?

You obviously cannot use a hosepipe but you can still water your garden with a watering can.

Under previous hosepipe and sprinkler bans the use of watering cans, buckets and other water carrying devices has been perfectly acceptable for watering the garden, or for instance washing your car. During a ban you should always check with your local water company to see the specific rules they have in place.

It has also been generally accepted by the water companies in the past that a short piece of hose connected to a tap can be used to fill the watering can/bucket.

What happens if you break the hosepipe ban?

If you're found to be breaking the hosepipe ban you can be prosecuted in court and fined up to £1,000.

The water utility companies for any given area are allowed to set the terms and conditions for the ban, such as the time period, hours of the ban, and if there are any extenuating circumstances.

Easy ways to save water:

Spend one minute less in the shower

If each member of a family of four spent one minute less in the shower they could save approximately 36 litres of water a day!

Turn off the tap

Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth saves a massive six litres of water per minute! For a family of four that could be up to 48 litres a day.

Ditch the hosepipe

Hosepipes use hundreds of litres of water an hour. Use a watering can for your plants, and a bucket and sponge for your car, and you’ll be doing the environment a good turn.

Water out of hours

Water your garden in the early morning or late evening, when less water is lost through evaporation.