There were more than 144,000 cases of domestic and sexual violence in London in the 12 months up to September 2017.

The figures from the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime showed a 1.6% increase compared to the period ending September 2016.

However, while most people imagine that domestic abuse is always violent, a change in the law a few years ago has made psychological abuse of partners illegal, reports the Hull Daily Mail .

Known as coercive control, the offence brings many more dangerous, intimidating and abusive actions under domestic abuse legislation.

The maximum sentence for the crime is five years' imprisonment.

In west London, Hounslow has the highest proportion of domestic abuse victims, with 20 per 1,000 population.

Hammersmith & Fulham and Ealing have 17 per 1,000 and Hillingdon has 16 per 1,000.

Here are 11 things it is illegal for your partner to do to you:

1) Share sexually explicit images of you – either online or not

New laws surrounding 'revenge porn' make it against the law for someone to share intimate photographs of you with anyone, whether that is on or offline.

2) Restrict your access to money

Even if they are the breadwinner, the law says one partner cannot stop the other from accessing money and should not give them "punitive allowances".

Domestic violence charity Refuge said it had seen cases where victims were forced to provide receipts for all spending, or given such small allowances that they couldn't afford to buy food for themselves and their children. Doing this could now be grounds for prosecution.

3) Repeatedly put you down

Constantly being insulted by your partner? You might not think this is domestic abuse, but the law says this persistent name-calling, mocking and other insulting behaviour is illegal.

Alison Saunders, director of public prosecutions, said: "Being subjected to repeated humiliation, intimidation or subordination can be as harmful as physical abuse, with many victims stating that trauma from psychological abuse had a more lasting impact than physical abuse."

4) Stop you seeing friends or family

If your partner continually isolates you from the people that love you, alarm bells should ring. Whether it takes the form of monitoring or blocking your calls or emails, telling you where you can or cannot go, or stopping you seeing your friends or relatives, this behaviour is against the law.

5) Scare you

Maybe they don't physically assault you, but if they are doing enough to frighten you then they are committing an offence.

Women's Aid says this can include, but is not limited to - making angry gestures; using physical size to intimidate; shouting you down; destroying your possessions; breaking things; punching walls; wielding a knife or a gun; threatening to kill or harm you and the children; threatening to kill or harm family pets; threats of suicide.

6) Threaten to reveal private things about you

Whether it's saying they will tell people details about your health or sexual orientation, repeated threats to reveal personal and private information is a form of abuse.

7) Put tracking devices on your phone

The Crown Prosecution Service says it is illegal to "monitor a person using online communication tools or spyware". So if they are spying on your Facebook messages, or insisting they track your devices, it is against the law.

8) Being extremely jealous

If your partner persistently accuses you of cheating simply for looking at another person, then this could be grounds for prosecution. Humberside Police, for example, says "extreme jealously, including possessiveness and ridiculous accusations of cheating" all come under the legislation.

9) Make you obey their rules

A relationship should be a partnership, with neither partner having control over the other. So if you are forced to abide by rules they set, it could well mean they are committing a crime. The CPS says these include rules which "humiliate, degrade or dehumanise the victim", while Women's Aid says examples include telling you that you have no choice in decisions.

10) Control what you wear

Taking control over any part of your life is highlighted under the law. This includes who you can see and where you can go, but even controlling what you wear or how you look could now be grounds for prosecution.

11) Forcing you to do things you don't want to

It could be that your partner is forcing you to commit crimes, neglect or abuse your children, or simply forces you not to reveal anything about your relationship to the authorities – it all counts as abuse. This also includes making you have sex when you don't want to, forcing you to look at pornographic material, or forcing you to have sex with others.

Alison Saunders said: "This behaviour, which is particularly relevant to cases of domestic abuse, can now be prosecuted in its own right. Police and prosecutors are being trained to recognise patterns of abusive behaviour which can be regarded as criminal abuse. We will do everything in our power to tackle this abhorrent crime."

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can report your concerns to police by calling 999 in an emergency, or 101.