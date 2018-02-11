The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London temperatures are set to plummet, the Met Office said as it issued a yellow warning for ice.

For the duration of the warning, from 5pm on Sunday (February 11) to 10am on Monday, expect ice and freezing temperatures.

Seven UK areas are covered by the warning - London and the south east, the East Midlands, east of England, the north west, south west, Wales and West Midlands.

"The cold conditions with a mixture of clear spells and wintry showers will continue through Sunday night and Monday morning," said the Met Office's chief forecaster.

"This will result in temperatures falling rapidly on Sunday evening and icy patches developing on untreated surfaces, especially where any wintry showers lead to wash off of previous treatment."

(Image: Ben-Schonewille)

Grab those de-icers, it's going to be chilly!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .