There will be a "major change" in the weather for Londoners this week, driven by 'Storm Diana'.

Wetter and windier weather is likely for most of us, starting from Tuesday (November 27).

According to the Met Office the week will start cold and frosty, before turning increasingly wet and wild.

Storm Diana - which has been named by forecasters in Portugal because of its expected impact in the Azores - will keep the UK's weather unsettled.

The storm will merge with the established Atlantic low pressure area and fuel our wet weather.

Deputy chief meteorologist for the Met Office, Dan Harris, said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.

"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the southwest from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores."

Sunday (November 25) and Monday (November 26) nights will be frosty in places and patchy fog may make driving conditions difficult in some areas.

And then the wetter weather is expected to kick in from Tuesday (November 27).

Take a look at how the weather will affect some west London locations this week below:

Ealing

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday (November 28) and Thursday (November 29) at 13C.

However, this will also be the wettest part of the week.

A cold and dry start to the week on Monday (November 26) and Tuesday (November 27) will contrast with a warmer, sunnier - and hopefully still dry - end to the week on Friday (November 30) and Saturday (December 1).

While temperatures won't get above 8C at the beginning of the week, they'll reach the lofty heights of 11C by the end (it is November, remember).

Fulham

It's a very similar forecast in Fulham - a cold and potentially frosty start, a wet middle and a drier, sunnier end to the working week.

Harrow

In Harrow temperatures will drop a little lower earlier in the week, with highs not expected to get above 7C.

And on Friday (November 30) the maximum temperatures won't get above 10C.

But the broad picture is the same - Friday will be the best day for the sun and a waterproof coat will be a sensible precaution on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hounslow

The same outlook as Ealing and Fulham is expected in Hounslow.

Hayes

Likewise in Hayes, locals are being given the same weather forecast.

Uxbridge

Wetter weather will sweep in from Tuesday (November 27), matching the wider trends.

Wednesday (November 28) could see particularly heavy downpours in the morning.

Thursday (November 29) will also be showery but some sunshine will also break through.

You know the pattern by now - by Friday (November 30) there is better news - as the day is expected to be dry and sunny, with temperatures of 11C.

