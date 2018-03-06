The video will start in 8 Cancel

A New York cheesecake made by Waitrose has been urgently recalled amid fears it may contain "thin strands of plastic."

On Monday (March 5), the supermarket urged customers not to eat the £4 dessert and return it to stores amid health fears.

The products recalled include all New York cheesecakes with use by dates up to and including Tuesday (March 6).

A recall statement issued by Waitrose to customers said: "Waitrose is recalling the above product with the above date codes as some packs may contain very thin strands of plastic.

"Any customers who have bought packs with the above date codes should not consume them, but return them to Waitrose for a full refund. No other date codes or products are affected by this recall. We apologise to any inconvenience to our customers."

Point of sale notices have been displayed in all Waitrose stores the cheesecake.

Customers with questions about the recall should call Waitrose Customer Services on 0800 18888.