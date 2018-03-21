Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who suffered serious injuries at a Vue cinema after his head became wedged in an electric chair has died.

The customer was trying to retrieve his phone after it dropped down between two Gold Class seats at the Vue in Birmingham's Star City leisure complex.

After bending down to get the phone, the electric seat's footrest reportedly clamped down on his head as his frantic partner and staff fought to release him, Birmingham Live reports.

He was taken to hospital after the incident on March 9 but sadly died one week later in hospital.

Confirming the news on Tuesday (March 20), a spokesman for the cinema giant said a full investigation was ongoing.

"Following an incident which took place on Friday March 9 at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening,” the spokesman said.

"We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday March 16.

"A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance."

An investigation into the incident is also being run by environmental health teams.

A source told Birmingham Live : “The Gold Class seats are electric reclining seats. He bent down to look for his phone. At this point, the leg-rest was in an upright position.

“But as he stuck his head underneath to have a look, the footrest clamped down onto his head."

"He was stuck. His partner and staff tried to free him but couldn’t," they added.

“The chair leg-rest was eventually broken free and he managed to get out.

“The ambulance had already been called and was at the scene at this time and took him to hospital.”

