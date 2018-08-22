The video will start in 8 Cancel

A number of products are being urgently recalled from all Sainsbury's stores, including one item which could contain listeria.

The deadly bacteria gives consumers flu like symptoms and an extremely upset stomach.

The supermarket giant has recalled a number of items following allergy and food alerts, reports Kent Live.

Among the list are breakfast biscuits, e-cigarettes and smoked salmon.

Shoppers are being asked to check to see if they have any of these products at home and anyone who does are urged to return the product to store for a full refund.

This is the full list of items affected:

Smoked salmon listeria warning

A batch of smoked salmon has been recalled after it contains bacteria which cause flu symptoms.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced that Ewing Seafoods is recalling its Organic Smoked Salmon because it contains Listeria monocytogenes.

A spokesman for the FSA said: "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."

What batch is affected?

The pack size for Ewing Seafoods Organic Smoked Salmon to look out for is the 100g or 200g - batch number 11823.

No other Ewing Seafoods products are known to be affected.

What do I do if I have this?

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

You should return the product to the store you bought it with your receipt.

Filled breakfast biscuits

Sainsbury's own-brand breakfast biscuits have been recalled because they may contain an allergen which is not declared on the label.

The supermarket's Coconut & Yogurt Filled Breakfast Biscuits and Cocoa Filled Breakfast Biscuits could contain sesame.

The recall is affecting 186g boxes of both biscuits.

Affected item codes

Coconut and yoghurt biscuits - 07749425

Cocoa biscuits - 07749431

In packs with these codes, all date codes are affected.

If you have bought these products and have an allergy or intolerance to sesame, you can return them to your nearest store and receive a full refund.

No other products have been affected by this recall.

Vype eTank Pro e-cigarette

Sainsbury's is recalling these vaping devices that they sell because the batteries may pose a fire risk.

The batteries in the e-cigarettes made by Vype could short-circuit in some product batches, which could cause a fire.

Vype is asking anyone who bought an e-cigarette or a standalone battery for a Vype eTank Pro with the product codes listed below to return it to them.

You can contact Vype by email at etankpro@govype.com or by phone at 0800 520 0150.

For more information about how to check the product code on your device, please go to GoVype .

All the affected codes