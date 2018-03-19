The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bomb threats made across London schools on Monday (March 19) are being "treated as hoaxes", Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

More than 400 schools across the UK have been targeted by threatening emails demanding money, leading to many being evacuated.

Among those were several west London schools, with scores more said to be affected by threats.

On Monday afternoon, the force said: "The Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Monday (March 19).

"These are currently being treated as hoaxes. At this stage there is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related."

Earlier, the Met had said it was "likely" to be a hoax.

The threats said a bomb had been placed on school grounds and would be detonated if demands are not met.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the emails appeared to have originated from the US.

Cardinal Road School in Feltham was evacuated and parents were advised to collect their children "as soon as possible."

A message sent out by the school to parents shortly after 10am read: "Following an incident at Cardinal Road School we have been advised to evacuate the building.

"Please collect your child as soon as possible."

Schools in Ealing, Harrow, Hounslow and Hillingdon have been targeted.

Kensington and Chelsea Council said it did not believe any schools in the borough were affected.

