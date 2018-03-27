The video will start in 8 Cancel

The cost of posting a letter has just gone up “to ensure the sustainability” of the postal service, with some large letters now costing more than £1 to send first class.

The price of a First Class stamp has more than doubled in the past eight years, but Royal Mail has insisted that, in spite of the changes, it is still offering good value.

Announcing the changes, a company spokesman said: “Royal Mail understands that many companies and households are finding it hard in the current economic environment.

“We have considered any pricing changes very carefully and in doing so have sought to minimise any impact on our customers."

"These changes are necessary to help ensure the sustainability of the Universal Postal Service," the spokesman added.

How much will stamps increase by?

The price changes, which includes a 101p increase for some letters, came into effect on Monday (March 26).

First Class stamps - increase by 2p to 67p

Second Class stamps - increase by 2p to 58p

Large Letter First Class stamp - will rise by 3p to £1.01

Large Letter Second Class stamp - will rise by 3p to 79p

The company added: “Royal Mail’s stamp prices are among the best value in Europe when compared to other postal operators.

"The UK also has one of the highest quality of service specifications of any major European country."