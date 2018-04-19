Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What do you immediately think of when you hear the phrase "quintessentially British"? Perhaps James Bond, fish and chips, an English breakfast or the Loch Ness Monster might be among your thoughts.

These and other traditional British 'things' are among a new A to Z 10p coins collection unveiled by the Royal Mint - from the Angel of the North to a zebra crossing.

The English breakfast coin depicts a fried egg, bacon, sausages, tomato and beans, while the 'B' for James Bond coin simply reads '007', as reported by Birmingham Live .

Stonehenge, a double decker bus, the NHS and the Houses of Parliament are also celebrated in the collection, which is being released into general circulation alongside collectors' versions available to buy from the Royal Mint website.

The Royal Mint also has a 'great British coin hunt' app, available from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android, allowing coin hunters to scan coins with their smartphone camera and create their own digital collection.

Anne Jessopp, chief executive at the Royal Mint, said: "These designs were selected because we feel they represent a diverse mix of elements that make up the country we all love.

"There is a lot to be proud of in the UK - whether it's at the highest level, our Houses of Parliament representing democracy and freedom of speech, technological advancements such as Tim Berners-Lee's world wide web, or just a good cup of tea, it's all here in the designs.

"We hope the British public is inspired to take part in the great British coin hunt by checking their change for those miniature works of art that spell out just some of the many iconic themes that are quintessentially British."

Dr Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said the new collection was a departure from the standard way in which the Royal Mint had celebrated what is great about Britain in the past.

He said: "We have marked great events, celebrated engineers, politicians and of course royalty.

"This series really drills down into the heartland of what makes Britain British. It's the granularity of British life celebrated on the coinage."

More information about the coins can be found at www.royalmint/coinhunt .

The great British coin hunt range A - Angel of the North

B - Bond... James Bond

C - Cricket

D - Double decker bus

E - English breakfast

F - Fish and chips

G - Greenwich mean time

H - Houses of Parliament

I - Ice cream cone

J - Jubilee

K - King Arthur

L - Loch Ness Monster

M - Mackintosh

N - National Health Service

O - Oak tree

P - Post box

Q - Queuing

R - Robin

S - Stonehenge

T - Teapot

U - Union flag

V - Village

W - World wide web

X - X marks the spot

Y - Yeoman

Z - Zebra crossing

Will any of them be rare and will they be worth big money?

"The level of popularity with collectors has been unprecedented and so it seems likely they’ll always be a tough coin to find and, at 10p each, I’ll definitely be putting any I find aside," explained coin expert Luke Hearn, from ChangeChecker .

The experts at Change Checker believe the 'B', 'E', 'F', 'L' and 'T' coins could quickly become the most popular, and therefore will probably be the hardest to get hold of.

But there's also the logic that people will collect the coins to spell their names and other special words - or rude words, of course...

This may mean the most commonly used letters could also end up becoming quite rare. The most commonly used letter in the English language is 'E', followed by 'T', 'A', 'I', 'N', 'O' and 'S' - so it might be worth keeping hold of a few of those as well.

