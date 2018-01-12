The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two boys have been bailed and another teenager was charged with the murder of a shop worker in Mill Hill.

Vijay Patel, who lived in the Colindale area, tragically died in hospital on Monday (January 8) after he was discovered lying on the pavement seriously injured on Saturday (January 6).

Metropolitan Police believe the 49-year-old was attacked after he refused to sell cigarette papers to three teenagers at around 11.45 pm.

An investigation has been launched following the tragedy and a 16-year-old boy from Brent was charged with the murder of Mr Patel on Tuesday evening (January 9).

Officers arrested two other boys, aged 16 and 15, on suspicion of violent disorder. They have since been bailed "on a date to be confirmed."

Detectives have established that Mr Patel had been at work in the shop during the time of the attack.

It is believed the trio came into the shop and tried to buy some items, including cigarette papers.

The teenagers allegedly became aggressive and threatened to vandalise the shop after they were unable to provide suitable identification and Mr Patel subsequently refused to serve them.

Mr Patel and a colleague went outside after them to ensure no damage was done to the shop, police said. Vijay was struck once, causing him to fall to the floor.

(Image: PA)

According to a post-morten held at Northwick Park Hospital Mortuary on Thursday morning (January 11) Mr Patel tragically died from head injuries.

His colleague was also allegedly punched. He suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

The Brent teenager who has been charged with Mr Patel's murder appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 10).

He was remanded in custody until his appearance at the Old Bailey on Friday (January 12).

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 8358 0200.

Alternatively you can tweet information to @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .