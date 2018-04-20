Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The weather is getting warmer and that means its time to dig in to some ice cream.

The 99 ice cream is one of the very best things about summer in Britain, but isn't it suck a shame that it doesn't cost 99p anymore?

Actually, that is a common misconception. Although the origins of the famous '99 Flake' ice cream aren't known for sure, experts (they exist and surely there is no better occupation), that is probably not how the ice cream got its name.

Birmingham Live , our sister site in the West Midlands, decided to ask the question to the city's very own chocolate manufacturer, Cadbury's.

"An Ice Cream served in a cone with a Flake 99 is the UK's favourite ice cream," said a spokesman for Cadbury's.

"In the days of the monarchy in Italy the King had an elite guard consisting of 99 soldiers.

"Subsequently anything really special or first class was known as "99".

"When Cadbury launched its small Flake for ice creams in 1930, the UK ice cream industry was dominated by ex-pat Italians.

"So, to appeal to Italians we called our superb Flake a "99"."

Okay, that's one take, but this issue is a lot hotter than you might expect.

An alternative theory goes that the initials of ice cream are IC, which is one way to write 99 in Roman numerals.

The dictionary can shed no light on its origins, revealing: "The reason for the name is unknown... the application to the chocolate may not precede its application to the ice cream.

"The suggestion that something really special or first class was known as '99' in allusion to an elite guard of 99 soldiers in the service of the King of Italy appears to be without foundation."

Ouch, okay well what about this - some people believe the 99 is used because the perfect flake should be exactly 99 millimetres long.

And yet another theory is that there was a ice cream pioneer in Portobello, Scotland, who invented a flake to go with his ice creams, and his shop number was 99 hence the name just spread.

Unlike a lovely ice cream on a sunny day, it's unlikely we'll ever get to the bottom of this. If you know the answer, let us know in the comments.