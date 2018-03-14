Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra support will be available for young people coming to terms with their sexuality in a new scheme being piloted by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council.

They will be able to make use of digital mentoring thanks to a new scheme by the royal borough, which is teaming up with the youth homelessness charity Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT).

It will run the scheme through its online service inter-AKT and provide a space to connect young people with online mentors and resources.

Figures show that despite just 3.3% of young people describing themselves as LGBT, they make up 24% of homeless young people and 77% of this group have suffered domestic violence.

Young people come to inter-AKT seeking advice and support on issues ranging from housing and homelessness to coming out to friends and family or developing skills or finding out more about local services and groups they can use.

The council wants to give as many young people as possible the opportunity to access support and help.

Cllr Emma Will, Kensington and Chelsea lead member for family services, said: “I’m delighted we are involved in this exciting pilot. AKT is a really good fit with the work we are already doing and will provide an invaluable resource to our schools and young people.”

AKT chief executive Tim Sigsworth MBE added: "AKT are proud to be working in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea on this ground-breaking pilot to keep young people safe and supported when they need it most, by ensuring everyone working and supporting young people in schools can provide access to inter-AKT, a digital prevention based service for young people who face the threat of abuse or rejection when coming out at home.”

How to register

To register go to www.akt.org.uk/inter-AKT or call 020 7831 6562.

Once registered AKT will arrange a digital mentor, these highly trained individuals will then work with the young person, helping them access local services and support.

If the scheme is successful AKT plan to rollout the scheme across London.

Parents of children who have recently come out can get advice and help from Fflag, a charity run by parents for parents, by visiting www.fflag.org.uk or calling 0845 652 0311.

