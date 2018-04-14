Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow Council will reconsider the controversial decision to lease out Feltham Assembly Hall to a community group.

New management and funding for repair work was secured when the Feltham branch of Hounslow Islamic Relief Association (HIRA) agreed to lease the hall in Feltham Park, Hounslow Road.

A deal was reached for a new 20-year lease, with HIRA paying £12,000 a year in rent and an agreement to spend £100,000 repairing and improving the centre over the next five years.

However, Hounslow Council announced on Wednesday (April 11) that their decision will be reviewed by the council's overview and scrutiny committee.

The procedure can be triggered under the council's constitution, if a minimum of eight councillors ask for the decision to be reviewed.

As of Wednesday, 10 councillors had asked the committee to review the decision to lease the hall to HIRA.

However, chief executive of Hounslow Council Mary Harpley has decided that the review process should be postponed until after the local council elections, due to be held on May 3.

"After consulting with the leader of the council and the chair of the overview & scrutiny committee, I have decided that the overview and scrutiny committee cannot now properly consider this matter until after the local election," said Mary Harpley.

"Since the proposal was published it has generated considerable local controversy.

"It is not appropriate, given that we are now in the pre-election ‘purdah’ period and we have councillors seeking re-election on both sides of the argument – both proposing the new arrangements and supporting the call-in – to proceed any further at this point.

"Once we have held the council’s annual general Meeting on Tuesday 22nd May and know which councillors have been appointed to which positions, we will take the call-in forward.

"If any of the councillors who have supported the call-in are not standing for re-election or are not re-elected, this will not affect the validity of the call-in, which will still proceed.

"So, the clock is in effect stopped on the decision and the call-in process until after Tuesday 22 May, after which date I will be clear with everyone about the process and timetable going forward."

In the past Feltham Assembly Hall has been used for sports activities, exhibitions, birthday parties, the Hounslow Older People's Festival and much more.

A single member decision was made by Councillor Samia Chaudhary, cabinet member for green policy and leisure, in which she agreed to the terms in the report, on March 29.

Feltham HIRA currently operate out of a property in Hounslow Road, close to Feltham Assembly Hall.

A council document published at the time of the initial decision states: "Feltham HIRA has direct experience in managing and running community centres which the council believe will better promote the use of this community building.

"The increased income coupled with the expected increase in community usage will make the Feltham Assembly Hall a much more viable asset."

The hall was previously managed by Fusion, which was going to be served with a termination notice that may have lead to job losses at the company.

Feltham HIRA would be responsible for the upkeep of the site and will manage further letting of space to potential hirers, and are permitted to provide use of the facilities to the local authority at no cost.

A Houslow Council spokesman clarified at the time that "the site will not be converted into a mosque, although religious groups can hire the facility".

