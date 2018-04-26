Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

US President Donald Trump will be visiting London on Friday, July 13, for the first time since he was elected.

However, the controversial planned state visit, which sparked protests in the capital, has been scrapped in favour of a "working visit".

News of the billionaire US president's UK trip was let slip by his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders accidentally, ahead of a planned co-ordinated announcement by the White House and Downing Street.

Sir Kim Darroch, the UK's ambassador to the US, confirmed the visit on Twitter adding that he was "delighted" the American president would be visiting the UK.

During his visit, President Trump will have bilateral talks with prime minister Theresa May, with the pair having previously met shortly after his election and again this January at the Davos World Economic Forum.

(Image: Paul J. Richards /AFP/Getty Images)

The prime minister's spokesman said: "The president of the United States will visit the UK on 13 July.

"He will hold bilateral talks with the prime minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course."

The visit follows a controversial 15-month presidency in which Mr Trump has persevered through allegations of alleged close ties with Russia, continued a campaign to build a wall on the Mexican border and most recently become embroiled in a scandal over an alleged payout to a porn star to keep a relationship private.

Mr Trump has also been in online spats with London mayor Sadiq Khan, who makes no secret of his dislike for the US commander in chief.

Tweeting after news of Mr Trump's July trip broke, Mr Khan said: "If he comes to London, President Trump will experience an open and diverse city that has always chosen unity over division and hope over fear. He will also no doubt see that Londoners hold their liberal values of freedom of speech very dear."

Speaking in January after the president cancelled a planned trip to open the new US embassy in Vauxhall, he said: "It appears that President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and actions the polar opposite of our city's values of inclusion, diversity and tolerance.

"His visit next month would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests. This just reinforces what a mistake it was for Theresa May to rush and extend an invitation of a state visit in the first place.

"Let's hope that Donald Trump also revisits the pursuit of his divisive agenda."