The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 50-year-old Brent fugitive who had been running from the law for more than a decade was caught by police in Cambodia on Friday (March 30).

Wayne Brewer laughed as he was arrested at his rented house in capital city Phnom Penh after suspicious neighbours alerted authorities to a strong smell coming from the garden, The Mirror reports.

His 12-year stint as a fugitive ended as officers stormed the address and found large cannabis plants and a blue oil drum containing the freshly-harvested drug.

Brewer of Brent was awaiting sentencing for a common assault in Kensington in September 2006 when he fled the UK.

Police say they arrested Brewer at the scene and took him into custody for questioning over the drugs.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A Cambodian Police statement said: "Colonel Chim Sitha, Inspector of Dangkor district station, led the legal co-ordination with Phol Sokrat, head of the prosecution.

"Officers checked the foreigner's house in a plot of land in Prek Brno Village, Cheung Ek Commune.

"Detectives suspect Mr Wayne Brewer, a 50-year-old British national, to be the owner of the plants."

"The material seized was 25 cannabis plants, 53 empty barrels and one big barrel of cannabis.

"Police in Dangkor District are now questioning suspects before they are sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action."

Police believe that the 53 empty blue barrels were used previously to grow the marijuana plants before the drug was harvested.

Colonel Lok Chumteav added: "The suspect has been detained and the cannabis has been seized by officers."

Met Police released a mugshot of Brewer, from Brent, west London, in May 2015 after he was previously convicted of common assault in Kensington in September 2006.

He fled before sentencing.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .