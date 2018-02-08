The video will start in 8 Cancel

Products sold by some of the country's leading retailers have been recalled by the Food Standards Agency in the last few days.

Anyone who has bought the items from Boots, Sainsbury's, Waitrose or some health food shops is requested not to eat them and to return them to the store where you bought them.

Customers who have purchased the items listed below are entitled to a full refund.

The latest products to be recalled include a fruit compote, ginger and health supplements.

Sushigari ginger

Jars of pickled ginger have been pulled by retailers Sainsbury's and Waitrose over fears some jars may contain pieces of glass.

The ginger is sold at some stores, which have Sushi Daily kiosks.

(Image: Essex Live)

Notices have been placed in these stores and the Food Standards Agency believe it is unsafe to eat the product.

A Sushi Daily spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased this product not to consume it but return it to their nearest store, where they will receive a full refund.

"For any questions regarding this recall, please contact Sushi Daily directly by calling their help line on 0203 006 7896.

"No other Sushi Daily products have been affected and Sushi Daily would like to apologise to their customers for the inconvenience this will cause."

Product: Sushi Daily Sushigari

Jar size: 140g

Best before: 02/06/2018

Batch code: 18081

Boots Pineapple and Berry Compote

Boots is having to recall its Pineapple and Berry Compote after failing to list a key ingredient on the label.

The compote contains milk, but this was not listed on the label, posing a risk to those allergic to milk or milk constituents.

(Image: Essex Live)

It is understood that no other Boots food products are affected by the recall.

The Food Standards Agency advises that if you bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

It advises returning it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Boots has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Product: Delicious Pineapple and Berry Compote

Pack size: 110g

Use-by date: Up to and including January 30

Item Code: 80-61-068

Optima Glucosamine tablets and Omega Choice 3-6-9 capsules

The Food Standards Agency has recalled Optima Glucosamine tablets and Omega Choice 3-6-9 capsules over allergen labelling issues.

Optima Consumer Healthcare Limited is recalling Optima Glucosamine tablets, which contain fish, molluscs and crustaceans, and Omega Choice 3-6-9 capsules, which contain sesame and soya.

The allergens are not correctly identified on the label of the supplements, posing a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to fish, molluscs, crustaceans, sesame or soya.

No other Optima Consumer Healthcare Limited products, sold through various health food shops, are known to be affected.

The advice is that if you have bought the products and have an allergy to fish and/or molluscs and/or crustaceans and/or sesame and/or soya do not eat them.

Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Optima Consumer Healthcare Limited has been advised to contact allergy support organisations which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Product: Optima Glucosamine Complex

Pack size: 30, 60 and 90 Tablets

Best before: All dates and batch codes

Product: Optima Omega Choice 3-6-9

Pack size: 120 capsules

Best before: All dates and batch codes 07515

