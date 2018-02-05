The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aldi is recalling 38,000 bags of frozen vegetables after a grandmother found HALF A RAT inside one.

The bags of mixed greens have been recalled by the budget supermarket chain as an investigation is launched into how part of the rodent's body ended up in the bag.

The complaint is one of three made about "small pieces of rodent" being found in the same product, according to an internal Aldi report, alleges The Sun .

Pat Bateman, 60 was feeding her granddaughter lunch when she made the disgusting discovery, reports The Mirror .

The 60-year-old told The Sun: "We had eaten almost all of the bag before we saw it - and what’s even worse - I fed it to my youngest granddaughter.

"It’s a wonder none of us ended up physically ill."

Mrs Bateman returned to the Aldi store near Liskeard, Cornwall complain to the store manager, who apologised and offered her £30 off her next shop.

Concerned her situation had not been treated seriously, Mrs Bateman also sent pictures of the rodent to Aldi's head office.

She was offered £500 compensation but still feels that it isn't "enough".

Aldi removed the bag from its shelves on January 5 and launched an investigation.

Aldi said in a statement: "Following Mrs Bateman’s complaint, we removed this product from sale to prevent any further issues.

"We have suspended all orders from this production site whilst we investigate this matter."

