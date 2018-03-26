Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pet owners across the UK have been urged to try to keep their dogs away from "muddy or wet areas" after cases of deadly Alabama Rot have been reported across the country.

There are fears dogs could contract the devastating flesh-eating disease during walks by picking up mud on their paws and legs, the Mirror reports .

Experts are warning dog owners to wash mud off their dogs straight after returning home and have urged them to watch out for signs of the illness known as CRGV.

The disease, also known as “dog's black death”, affects all dog breeds and its cause is unknown.

If symptoms are not spotted quickly, it could lead to kidney failure, with most cases being fatal within one week of contraction due to late diagnosis.

Pet owners have now been urged to keep a close eye on their dogs after 29 fatal cases of Alabama Rot have been reported in the UK so far this year.

A record number of 37 cases of the flesh-eating disease, which first appeared in the UK six years ago, were reported last year and there have been at least 135 cases since 2012.

There are concerns that 2018 could see a record number of cases due to the recent bad weather .

Alabama Rot, which affects dogs of any age, sex or breed, is believed to thrive in cold wet soil and can be fatal for nine out of 10 dogs.

The Dogs Trust warned pet owners to take dogs to the vet if symptoms, including lesions, emerge.

It added: “Where possible, stick to dry patches and keep dogs out of muddy or wet areas.”

What are the symptoms of Alabama Rot?

Skin sores and/or swelling under the joints

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Unusual fatigue

Discolouration of eyes, gums and nostrils

Vets4Pets said the first sign was usually a skin sore or lesion not caused by any known injury.

It said: "Most commonly, these sores are found below the elbow or knee and appear as a distinct swelling, a patch of red skin, or are open and ulcer-like.

"Within approximately two to seven days, the affected dogs develop outward signs of sudden kidney failure which can include vomiting, reduced hunger and an unusual tiredness."

"Skin sores and sudden kidney failure are not unique to this disease alone and are actually more likely to be caused by some other disease," according to Vets4Pets.

“Your vet will run a number of tests to determine the underlying cause."

Dog owners can check the Vets4Pets website to see a map showing where confirmed cases of Alabama Rot have been reported.

