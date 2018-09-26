Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is a big and busy place and getting around the capital can be a daunting prospect.

Even for born and bred Londoners it's hard to remember all the various bus stops, tube lines, zones and street names.

And that's when things are running smoothly! If a tube strike, street protest or the faintest snow flake falls things can get very chaotic.

To help you stay on top of things, here's a list of some of the most useful apps to guide you around London on foot, bike, train or bus.

Happy exploring!

Google Maps

Ok, it may be an obvious choice, but Google Maps is the king of travel apps.

There is a wealth of information here for users - a detailed map of the whole of London featuring every street name, business, restaurant, bar, museum - you name it, it's there.

Users can track their progress through the capital in with GPS tracking and plot how long it will take to get anywhere on foot, public transport, bike.

The app also provides real-time traffic and public transport updates.

Most places marked on the map can be clicked on to reveal their open hours, phone number, website and Google rating.

You can download the free app for use on Apple or Android phones.

Citymapper

Probably the current king of travel and transport apps. Citymapper offers a similar level of data and travel insights as Google but wraps it up in a user friendly package.

The award-winning app harnesses real time data to help London travellers plot their routes across the city.

A search for a journey between two points will give a wealth of options, whether you want to walk, bike, use only the bus, tube or taxi.

Your route will be plotted out on a map, with the time it takes, the interchanges and (if you're walking or cycling) how many calories you might burn.

You can save journeys for future use (e.g. between work and home), follow the bus you're waiting for in real time, view maps in 3D mode and even see how many trees you've saved by getting out and about on foot.

Versions of the app are also available in a wide range of other cities around the world.

You can download the free app for use on Apple or Android phones.

Transport for London Oyster

(Image: PA)

This official app from Transport for London allows commuters to manage their Oyster card payments through their phones.

Users need an Oyster account to sign into the app and register a card.

Once logged in, you can use the app to add credit to an Oyster card, buy travel cards, check your balance and set up notifications if your season ticket or credit is running low.

You can download the free app for use on Apple or Android phones.

UK Bus checker

This highly rated app is a one-stop shop for all your bus travel needs.

It provides route maps, journey planning support and live bus arrival times so you know when you need to get to your departure stop.

If you're riding on the bus you can also track your progress in real time and set alerts to notify you when you need to get off. Handy if you have a habit of nodding off...

You can download the free app for use on Apple or Android phones.



Tube Map

A popular app that focuses on getting around London's extensive underground network.

It has a clean design and an easy interface, making it easy to check line statuses, plot journeys, look up live departures, save routes and find your nearest station.

There are additional map views for the Night Tube and rail network and the app also works in offline mode.

You can download the free app for use on Apple or Android phones.

Santander Cycles

Still colloquially known as "Boris bikes" (after former Mayor Boris Johnson ), the Santander Cycle scheme lets you hire a bike from hundreds of locations across London for as little as £2.

The scheme's official app aims to making using a bike a smooth experience by registering a bank card for quick payments.

Users can look up the availability of bikes at their nearest docking stations, plot out journeys, and receive notifications on hire costs.

You can download the free app for use on Apple or Android phones.

Ofo and Mobike

(Image: PA)

New to London are Chinese-owned bike sharing apps Ofo and Mobike.

Both work on a dock-less bike hire model meaning cyclists can find, hire and leave their cycles in street locations within set zones.

Ofo currently has the wider coverage of the two apps.

Ofo is available on Apple and Android as is Mobike: Apple and Android .

Uber/Gett/Addison Lee/MyTaxi

(Image: PA)

There are a wealth of taxi hailing apps to choose from covering London.

Uber is the best known of the e-hailing explosion that has enormously disrupted the taxi market.

Currently operating under a short-term license in the city, Uber has experienced its fair share of controversy over workers rights and passenger safety - prompting several safety upgrades to the app.

The app allows users to hail a driver (often using their own car) and know their fare in advance.

Journey costs are considerable cheaper than a black cab fare, with trips paid for through registered bank cards so no cash changes hands.

Uber is available for free on Apple and Android .

But alongside Uber are several other taxi app options:

Addison Lee: Has one of London's largest fleet of private hire vehicles. Fares are typically higher than Uber. Offers courier and airport transfer services. Free on Apple and Android .

Gett: A black cab ordering app that also allows for ride sharing to help reduce the cost of fares. Free on Apple and Android .

MyTaxi: Previously called Hailo, the app boasts a large fleet of private hire taxis and black cabs. Users can pay in app and pre-order multi-seater and executive class vehicles or arrange airport transfers. Free on Apple and Android .

Kabbee: An app for booking London mini-cabs. Has cheap fares that can be paid for by card, cash or pre-paid account. Free on Apple and Android .