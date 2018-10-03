Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy stabbed in a fight near a Hounslow park is in a serious condition in hospital.

Police were called at about 4.50pm on Monday (October 1) to reports of two males fighting in Livingstone Road, which runs alongside Inwood Park.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday (October 3): “Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male with stab injuries.

“The London Ambulance Service were called and he was taken to a west London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“No arrests at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”

A passer-by told GetWestLondon: “We got there at 4.55pm and the guy was lying on the doorstep of a shop on corner Inwood Road and Livingstone Road opposite the Lord Clyde pub.

“I heard from the bar staff that he had been stabbed by Inwood Park and managed to get to the shop for help. An Ambulance arrived at around 5pm.”

The ambulance service treated the boy at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre “as a priority”, said a spokesperson.

They were called at 4.53pm and sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car and an incident response officer.