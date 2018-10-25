Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An air ambulance landed in Southall Park today (Thursday October 25) as paramedics treated a child on Uxbridge Road.

The young patient was taken to hospital “as a priority” after the ambulance service was called at 2.55pm.

A police spokesperson said officers were not called to the incident, which has not been clarified by emergency services.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.55pm today (October 25) to reports of an incident on Uxbridge Road.

"We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer, and also dispatched London's Air Ambulance to the scene.

"We treated a child at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority."

Specific details on the incident and the child’s injuries have not been released by the ambulance service.