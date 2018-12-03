The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have revealed that a 23-year-old man shot by armed officers in Wimbledon has been arrested.

Haydons Road - as well as nearby streets such as North Road and Lacock Close - were shut off by the Metropolitan Police in Wimbledon following reports of an armed confrontation between officers and suspects on Monday morning (December 3).

One man was shot by police officers and another was arrested for conspiracy to rob.

The suspect who suffered a gunshot wound had been rushed to hospital "as a priority", according to the London Ambulance Service.

But just before 4pm police confirmed his condition was not life-threatening and that he has also been arrested for conspiracy to rob.

The police update said: "During the course of the operation, which took place in the street, a 23-year-old man was shot by police.

"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to a London hospital, his condition is not life threatening. He has subsequently been arrested for conspiracy to rob."

Although Haydons Road has been closed for most of Monday (December 3), the shooting took place at around 8.10am in nearby Lacock Close.

Images and footage have revealed more about the crime scene this afternoon.

The close is a quiet residential area.

One area at the heart of the police cordon is near a car parking area.

But officers have also been searching the ground outside The Garden Shed pub on Haydons Road.

Local people played a key role in spreading the word about the "police incident" following a road closure on Haydons Road which came into force at around 8.15am.

8.10am - man shot and gunshots heard A man was shot at 8.10am in Lacock Close, off Haydons Road in Wimbledon, police have confirmed. Local residents reported hearing a "loud bang". 8.10am - aftermath A mum took cover behind a car with her kids, according to Sky News. A different witness told this website that they saw a man with a pistol being chased by armed police. They said: "I saw a man wearing red – not sure if undercover police or not – running past the Garden Shed pub pointing a pistol. "Almost immediately as the guy in red ran past the pub, two undercover cars put on their sirens and pulled a U-turn back up Haydons Road. "All parties involved headed up North Road." 8.23am - witness leaves for work The same witness who saw a police chase decided to leave for work at 8.23am. At this time they said there was a "little" police presence. 8.25am - witness spots more police arriving Two minutes later, as they were leaving, the witness saw more police and ambulance vehicles arriving at the scene. 8.45am (approx) - road closure reported Travel websites - such as the AA and INRIX - were reporting that Haydons Road was closed in both directions by 8.45am. The road was blocked by a "police incident", they said, between Quicks Road and South Park Road. 8.50am - first reports of armed police The first indications about armed police responding to the incident were reported by locals on Twitter. One witness said: "Huge police operation going on in South Wimbledon, off Haydon's Road. "Cars screeching, ambulance taking someone away, armed undercover coppers walking the streets. Everything cordoned off." 9am - resident escorted out of cordon by police Another nearby resident shared their experience of leaving for work. At around 9am they told this website they were escorted from their home - within the police cordon - so they could go to work. 9.30am - first photos from the scene emerge Photos of police cars blocking the road, ambulance vehicles at the scene and police tape around the crime scene began to be shared by locals on Twitter. 10am - locals report crime scene 'under control' A local Twitter account said that - although there were armed police still in the area - officers at the scene told locals the area was under control. 10.30am - mum says daughter heard three gunshots This website spoke to a concerned mum who said her daughter witnessed armed police chasing a man. She said her daughter 'heard three gunshots'.



A proactive operation was conducted by officers from the Met’s Flying Squad assisted by firearms officers.



During the course of the operation, which took place in the street, a 23-year-old man [A] was shot by police.



He was taken by London Ambulance Service to a London hospital; his condition is not life threatening. He has subsequently been arrested for conspiracy to rob.



A second 23-year-old man [B] has been arrested for conspiracy to rob. He remains in custody.



A suspected stolen car has been recovered at the scene.



Some local roads have been closed and a forensic scene is now in place.



The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.



The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an independent investigation.

