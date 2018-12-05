Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was shot by police officers in Wimbledon on Monday (December 3) has been released from hospital and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Metropolitan Police have now named both men arrested after a 'pre-planned' operation to foil an alleged robbery of a cash van.

Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad have charged the man who suffered a gunshot wound with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brooklyn McFarlane, 23, was charged on Tuesday, December 4.

He was allegedly shot by police in Lacock Close, South Wimbledon, at around 8.10am on Monday.

He was released from hospital on Tuesday and taken to a south London police station prior to being charged.

The Met say he was kept in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 5.

McFarlane, of St John’s Drive, Wandsworth, was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, December 21.

Abdirahman Mohomad Omar, 23, also of St John’s Drive, Wandsworth, was also charged with the offence on Tuesday.

He was kept in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court that same day.

Omar was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, December 21.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said two police officers fired their weapons during the sting operation on December 4 - but both officers fired only once.

A knife and a crowbar were recovered from the scene and forensic searches were carried out to investigate how the police operation ended with gunshots.

