A busy road in the Wimbledon area is closed in both directions due to armed police shooting a man.

Haydons Road in South Wimbledon is still blocked between Quicks Road and South Park Road, after officers shot a suspect in nearby Lacock Close at 8.10am on Monday, December 3.

The incident is near a Sainsbury's and The Garden Shed pub.

Two men have now been arrested - find the latest in our live updates below.

According to reports, traffic problems were first reported just before 8.30am in the area.

It said: "A218 Haydon's Road in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to police incident from Quicks Road to South Park Road."

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

