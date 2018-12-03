A busy road in the Wimbledon area is closed in both directions due to armed police shooting a man.
Haydons Road in South Wimbledon is still blocked between Quicks Road and South Park Road, after officers shot a suspect in nearby Lacock Close at 8.10am on Monday, December 3.
The incident is near a Sainsbury's and The Garden Shed pub.
Two men have now been arrested - find the latest in our live updates below.
According to reports, traffic problems were first reported just before 8.30am in the area.
It said: "A218 Haydon's Road in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to police incident from Quicks Road to South Park Road."
The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.
Police operation was to target 'cash in transit robberies'
Police have revealed more details about why there was an operation on the streets of Wimbledon:
A man has been shot during a police operation into cash in transit robberies.
The incident happened at about 08:10hrs on Monday, 3 December in Lacock Close, Wimbledon.
A proactive operation was conducted by officers from the Met’s Flying Squad assisted by firearms officers.
The police update on man, 23, shot by armed officers - in full
Police have revealed that a 23-year-old man shot by armed officers in Wimbledon has been arrested.
Haydons Road - as well as nearby streets such as North Road and Lacock Close - were shut off by the Metropolitan Police in Wimbledon following reports of an armed confrontation between officers and suspects on Monday morning (December 3).
One man was shot by police officers and another was arrested for conspiracy to rob.
The suspect who suffered a gunshot wound had been rushed to hospital “as a priority”, according to the London Ambulance Service.
But just before 4pm police confirmed his condition was not life-threatening and that he has also been arrested for conspiracy to rob.
Man, 23, shot by police has now been arrested
The Met has issued an update:
During the course of the operation, which took place in the street, a 23-year-old man [A] was shot by police.
He was taken by London Ambulance Service to a London hospital; his condition is not life threatening. He has subsequently been arrested for conspiracy to rob.
A second 23-year-old man [B] has been arrested for conspiracy to rob. He remains in custody.
A suspected stolen car has been recovered at the scene.
Some local roads have been closed and a forensic scene is now in place.
Locals say the road closures are still in place
It doesn’t look like Haydons Road will reopen any time soon
Congestion affecting Tooting Broadway and Wimbledon
Traffic queues are so long that they are affecting several nearby areas, according to the INRIX traffic and travel service:
Sainsbury's 'supporting police with their investigation'
It’s being reported that Sainsbury’s - which has a local store within the police cordon - are aware of the incident and supporting police during their investigation.
Scared mum had to hide behind a car with her kids
Hollie Stark, who lives near the scene of this morning’s shooting, told Sky News she heard three or four gunshots when she left her flat with her children.
She said:
“We hid behind a car because we didn’t know where to go then I heard another gunshot.
“We were behind the car for about five minutes and then we continued to my friend’s house.
“I was scared.”
It's almost 5 hours since the road was first closed
New information suggests more exact location for shooting
The ambulance service statement referred to the junction with North Road and Lacock Close.
That information, combined with numerous witness accounts about the police activity, suggests Lacock Close - rather than Haydons Road - is at the very heart of today’s events.
Casualty was rushed to hospital 'as a priority'
The London Ambulance Service has given us a statement on the involvement of paramedics today:
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“We were called at 8:12am today (3 December) to North Road at the junction with Lacock Close, SW19, to reports of an incident.
“We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene.
“We treated a person at the scene and took them as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
Everything we know so far as police confirm man was shot
A man has been shot during a “pre-planned” operation by police in Wimbledon, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.
Haydons Road has been closed in both directions on Monday morning (December 3) because of a “police incident”.
Official details about what happened have been scarce but witnesses reported gunshots, screeching tyres and armed officers chasing a suspect ‘with a pistol’.
Just after 11am, police confirmed armed officers were involved in an operation. They confirmed that officers shot a man and he has been taken to hospital - his condition is not yet known.
A second man has been arrested and forensics investigators are at the scene.
BREAKING: Police confirm a man has been shot
Metropolitan Police statement:
A man has been shot during a pre-planned police operation in Wimbledon. The incident happened at about 08:10hrs on Monday, 3 December in Lacock Close. A proactive operation was conducted by officers from the Met’s Flying Squad assisted by firearms officers. During the course of the operation, one man was shot by police. He has been taken by London Ambulance Service to a London hospital. We await an update on his condition. A second man has been arrested for conspiracy to rob. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed. A number of roads in the area, including Haydons Road, have been closed and a forensic scene is in place. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an independent investigation.
The road is still closed
INRIX traffic service said at 10.46am the road remains shut.
Ex police officer praises police and says local station was crucial to response
We are still waiting for an official police response on the dramatic events this morning.
But an ex officer on Twitter has said that Wimbledon police station being so close by was vital to a quick response:
Reports of someone being taken to hospital
The mum we spoke to earlier - whose daughter heard gunshots - says a police officer at the scene told her earlier someone was rushed to hospital.
It’s not known who that was.
The mum said:
“I believe someone has been taken to hospital, the officer I spoke to didn’t know who that was.”
Resident heard 'someone had been shot'
Another local resident - who also did not wish to be named - has told us that they believe someone was shot this morning.
They saw police calling for an ambulance.
Car noises alerted them to what was happening:
Initially heard lots of cars screeching outside my window. Couldn’t see the actual incident, but from North Road end of Lacock Close you could see all the comings and goings.
Then they saw lots of armed police, they claim:
Most of the action appeared to be down Lacock Close. Lots of undercover police cars and lots of police with guns around. Someone was put into an ambulance with a large bandage wrapped around their arm. Heard police radioing for ambulance, saying that someone had been shot
Road still closed as of 10.21am
The INRIX traffic service is still saying that the road is closed
Mum says daughter 'heard three gunshots'
The mother of a young girl who apparently witnessed the police activity this morning has told us their account.
She said:
“She saw a black car and heard three gunshots.”
Recap of witness account of police 'chasing man with pistol'
There have been some scary descriptions of what happened this morning:
Armed police chased a man “pointing a pistol” before closing a road in south London, a witness has claimed.
Haydon’s Road is shut in both directions on Monday morning (December 3) in the Wimbledon area because of a “police incident”.
The incident first came to light through traffic reports about the road being blocked between Quicks Road and South Park Road.
Bus diverted as traffic delays continue
The latest from the INRIX traffic service, as it emerges the 200 bus has been diverted while the road closure continues:
Another photo from the scene showing forensics in the area
Forensic activity is obvious locally, with witnesses saying they can see searches underway:
Crime scene 'under control' according to reports
This local Twitter account says police at the scene are trying to reassure people:
Police have now been spotted at Lacock Close
That’s behind The Garden Shed pub, according to reports on Twitter.
What we have been told so far
Here’s a summary of the key things that are being reported from locals and traffic services so far - we are waiting for official information from the police:
- Haydon’s Road is closed between Quicks Road and South Park Road
- There are numerous reports of armed police in the area between 8am and 9am this morning
- A local resident and witness claims a man with a gun was chased by armed/undercover officers - this has yet to be confirmed
- Another nearby resident was escorted from her home on her way to work this morning
- The junction with Haydon’s Road/North Road appears to be the centre of police activity, near The Garden Shed pub, according to reports
Where is North Road?
North Road connects to Haydon’s Road via a roundabout, near The Garden Shed pub:
More reports suggesting the junction with North Road is important
Police appear to be gathering there - this Twitter account backs up what our witness told us earlier:
Witness claims to have seen man 'pointing a pistol' after a 'loud bang'
A local resident has told us about the shocking scenes they witnessed this morning on Haydon’s Road.
I was just about to leave for work (about 8:10am) when I heard a LOUD bang.
I saw a man wearing red – not sure if undercover police or not – running past the Garden Shed pub pointing a pistol.
Almost immediately as the guy in red ran past the pub, two undercover cars put on their sirens and pulled a U turn back up Haydons Road.
All parties involved headed up North Road.
5-ish mins later one of the undercover police holding the large gun headed back around the corner and past Sainsburys – he went to collect his police cap that he was not wearing.
It wasn’t a comfortable sight seeing a man casually dressed with half his face covered with a bandana/snood carrying a huge firearm.
He then headed back towards North Road and was searching in the gardens of the flats on the corner of North Road for something.
At 8.23am, when the witness left the area, there was only a “little” police presence.
But more police cars and an ambulance turned up by 8.25am, the witness added.
We are awaiting confirmation of armed police involvement from the Metropolitan Police.