Independent investigators found a knife and a crowbar while examining the scene of a shooting in Wimbledon.

Police shot a man in Lacock Close at around 8.10am on Monday (December 3).

The shooting came at the end of a 'pre-planned' operation by the Metropolitan Police to catch alleged robbers targeting cash being transported in vans.

Now the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has revealed that two police officers fired their weapons during the incident.

The IOPC also found a knife and a crowbar at the scene, and thanked locals for their patience.

Cordons have reportedly been lifted on Haydons Road and North Road, nearby residents told getwestlondon.

The Metropolitan Police also revealed on Tuesday (December 4) that one of the two men arrested after the shooting had been charged.

The Met said: "Abdirahman Mohomad Omar, 23, of St Johns Drive, Wandsworth, was charged the same day [as the shooting] for conspiracy to commit robbery.

"He has been kept in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 4 December.

"A second 23-year-old man [A], who was shot during the incident, remains at hospital still under arrest for conspiracy to rob."

The IOPC updated statement in full

The IOPC statement said on Tuesday (December 4): "The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wimbledon yesterday.

"Our investigators were at the scene around Lacock Close all day overseeing the collection of forensic evidence following the incident which happened shortly after 8am on Monday, 3 December.

"We began our independent investigation after the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) made a referral to us as is normal for all incidents involving police shootings.

"We understand that the shooting occurred during a pre-planned operation carried out by officers from the MPS’ Serious Crime Directorate, assisted by firearms officers, into suspected cash in transit van robberies.

"So far a knife and a crowbar have been recovered from the scene and the forensic search of the area resumed today.

"We have verified that two MPS firearms officers each discharged their weapon once. The man was taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be serious."

IOPC 'grateful' to local community

IOPC Regional Director Jonathan Green said: “My thoughts go to all those affected by this incident including witnesses who found themselves at the centre of an unfolding police incident while going about their normal daily routine.

“Our team of investigators were at the scene, the post incident procedure and at the hospital yesterday overseeing the collection of forensic evidence ensuring enquiries are carried out thoroughly and independently.

“The forensic search resumed today and we are grateful to the local community for their patience as this painstaking and vital work continues.

“We have met with the man and we will keep him informed as our investigation progresses.”

