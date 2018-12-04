The video will start in 8 Cancel

An independent investigation into police shooting a man in Wimbledon is trying to confirm how many shots were fired.

A 23-year-old man was shot following reports of an armed chase and stand-off which began on Haydons Road in South Wimbledon, before spilling onto North Road and nearby Lacock Close.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was shot in Lacock Close at 8.10am on Monday (December 3).

Since the shooting, police in forensic clothing have been searching the scene which has involved road closures causing traffic issues affecting nearby Tooting Broadway, Colliers Wood and Wimbledon.

An investigation - conducted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - is ongoing on Tuesday (December 4) to find out why police officers needed to fire their weapons.

The Met said on Monday that the shooting happened following a 'pre-planned' operation to catch alleged robbers who were apparently targeting a van transporting cash.

The latest on Tuesday (December 4)

The IOPC says the 23-year-old man shot by police is in a "stable" condition in hospital.

It also said examinations of the scene would continue throughout the day.

Locals say traffic is still being prevented from using Haydons Road near the Garden Shed pub and a Sainsbury's Local. The Sainsbury's has reportedly reopened.

Nearby North Road and Lacock Close reportedly remain shut off while the independent investigation continues.

The IOPC has hinted in a statement they are trying to establish how many police officers fired bullets.

It said: "We are verifying whether more than one MPS officer discharged their weapons.”

Photos and videos from the scene

Although Haydons Road has been closed for most of Monday (December 3), the shooting took place at around 8.10am in nearby Lacock Close.

Images and footage have revealed more about the crime scene.

The close is a quiet residential area.

One area at the heart of the police cordon is near a car parking area.

But officers have also been searching the ground outside The Garden Shed pub on Haydons Road.

How a dramatic day unfolded

Local people played a key role in spreading the word about the "police incident" following a road closure on Haydons Road which came into force at around 8.15am.

Witnesses reported a "loud bang" and armed police chasing a man with a pistol.

Follow how the news of the shooting broke step by step below in our timeline:

Time Line How Wimbledon shooting unfolded on December 3 8.10am - man shot and gunshots heard A man was shot at 8.10am in Lacock Close, off Haydons Road in Wimbledon, police have confirmed. Local residents reported hearing a "loud bang". 8.10am - aftermath A mum took cover behind a car with her kids, according to Sky News. A different witness told this website that they saw a man with a pistol being chased by armed police. They said: "I saw a man wearing red – not sure if undercover police or not – running past the Garden Shed pub pointing a pistol. "Almost immediately as the guy in red ran past the pub, two undercover cars put on their sirens and pulled a U-turn back up Haydons Road. "All parties involved headed up North Road." 8.23am - witness leaves for work The same witness who saw a police chase decided to leave for work at 8.23am. At this time they said there was a "little" police presence. 8.25am - witness spots more police arriving Two minutes later, as they were leaving, the witness saw more police and ambulance vehicles arriving at the scene. 8.45am (approx) - road closure reported Travel websites - such as the AA and INRIX - were reporting that Haydons Road was closed in both directions by 8.45am. The road was blocked by a "police incident", they said, between Quicks Road and South Park Road. 8.50am - first reports of armed police The first indications about armed police responding to the incident were reported by locals on Twitter. One witness said: "Huge police operation going on in South Wimbledon, off Haydon's Road. "Cars screeching, ambulance taking someone away, armed undercover coppers walking the streets. Everything cordoned off." 9am - resident escorted out of cordon by police Another nearby resident shared their experience of leaving for work. At around 9am they told this website they were escorted from their home - within the police cordon - so they could go to work. 9.30am - first photos from the scene emerge Photos of police cars blocking the road, ambulance vehicles at the scene and police tape around the crime scene began to be shared by locals on Twitter. 10am - locals report crime scene 'under control' A local Twitter account said that - although there were armed police still in the area - officers at the scene told locals the area was under control. 10.30am - mum says daughter heard three gunshots This website spoke to a concerned mum who said her daughter witnessed armed police chasing a man. She said her daughter 'heard three gunshots'. 11am - police confirm officers shot a man Just after 11am the Metropolitan Police published its full statement on the incident. Here's the statement from the Metropolitan Police in full: "A man has been shot during a pre-planned police operation in Wimbledon. "The incident happened at about 08:10hrs on Monday, 3 December in Lacock Close. "A proactive operation was conducted by officers from the Met’s Flying Squad assisted by firearms officers. "During the course of the operation, one man was shot by police. "He has been taken by London Ambulance Service to a London hospital. We await an update on his condition. "A second man has been arrested for conspiracy to rob. "The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed. "A number of roads in the area, including Haydons Road, have been closed and a forensic scene is in place. "The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an independent investigation." 12.15pm - ambulance service confirm attendance Shortly before 12.15pm the London Ambulance Service provided an official statement on its response: “We were called at 8:12am today (3 December) to North Road at the junction with Lacock Close, SW19, to reports of an incident. “We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene. “We treated a person at the scene and took them as a priority to a major trauma centre.” 4pm - police arrest man, 23, who suffered gunshot wound The man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police confirmed just before 4pm: “A man has been shot during a police operation into cash in transit robberies. The incident happened at about 08:10hrs on Monday, 3 December in Lacock Close, Wimbledon.



Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) statement in full

A spokeswoman for the IOPC said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers in Wimbledon yesterday morning (Monday, 3 December).

“We have been informed that officers from the MPS’ Flying Squad were carrying out a pre-planned operation, assisted by firearms officers when the shooting happened in Lacock Close shortly after 8am.

“Our investigators went to the scene yesterday morning and the police post-incident procedure to begin our enquiries.

“Forensic examinations were taking place at the scene yesterday and will resume again today.

“The man remains in a stable condition in hospital. We are verifying whether more than one MPS officer discharged their weapons.”

